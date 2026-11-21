Suspected armed bandits attacked Mbatian community in Dyom and other villages in Ukum LGA of Benue State between Friday night and Saturday morning, injuring residents and abducting two women who were later rescued by the Nigerian Army.

Suspected armed bandits have attacked Mbatian community in Dyom, as well as Atuluku, Tse Kasua and Amachigh villages in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attacks occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a community source. The military responded swiftly and rescued two abducted women. The resident said, The attack occurred Friday night and Saturday morning. They also attacked military personnel at their duty posts, but luckily, the military repelled them.

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Military Rescues Abducted Women

The two women were kidnapped by the armed men in Mbatian community but were eventually rescued by the military, who intervened quickly to avert a major disaster in the affected communities. Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Jonathan Modi, commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army operating in the area for their gallantry, swift response and commitment to protecting lives and property.

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The chairman, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Communications, Samuel Atsua, said the commendation followed the successful repulsion of the attempted attack on Mbatian community in Dyom and subsequent attacks on other villages. The statement read in part, The prompt intervention of the Nigerian Army was instrumental in preventing what could have resulted in a devastating loss of lives and destruction of property.

Particularly commendable was the rescue of two women reportedly abducted by the suspected attackers from the affected communities. The chairman described the military intervention as a demonstration of courage, professionalism and dedication to national service. He added that the presence and operational commitment of security personnel remained critical to restoring confidence among residents and protecting vulnerable communities.

Chairman Commends Nigerian Army

In the statement, Modi said he visited the military base at Dyom, where he met with the Commander of the newly established 11 Brigade, Gboko, Brigadier General Akinkunmi Odubiyi, and other personnel. He said, I assure the Nigerian Army that the Ukum Local Government administration remains committed to providing the necessary support and cooperation to strengthen security operations and ensure the protection of lives, property and territorial integrity of the area.

The chairman urged the military and other security agencies not to relent in their efforts, particularly in sustaining their presence and responding promptly to security threats across vulnerable communities. He also urged youths and residents to remain vigilant, security-conscious and cooperative with security agencies. Modi stressed that protecting lives and property required the collective commitment of all stakeholders. He urged residents to report suspicious movements, unfamiliar persons and unusual activities to security authorities.

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He said timely and credible intelligence remained critical to preventing security breaches and enabling security agencies to respond swiftly to emerging threats. Security is a shared responsibility, Modi said, urging residents to maintain close cooperation with the military and other security formations to restore and sustain peace in the area. He also appealed to youths and community members to shun activities capable of undermining peace, remain united and support ongoing security operations.

Ukum Local Government Area, located along the Benue-Taraba border axis, has experienced repeated attacks over the past two years, with violence attributed to armed herders, local militias and bandits. Several communities have suffered attacks resulting in deaths, injuries and displacement of residents. In March 2025, armed herders reportedly killed six residents in Tse Chur, along the Zaki Biam-Alabar road, forcing residents of surrounding settlements to flee to safer locations.

History of Attacks in Ukum Area

Further attacks were recorded in 2026 when suspected armed herdsmen invaded Ayaba, Ikpur, Yina, Aboajio and Ukpen communities in Mbaterem Mbazun Ward, killing about 20 residents, according to reports. In October 2026, six people were reportedly killed during attacks on Tse-Nyaku and Biliji communities. The Benue State Government, under Governor Hyacinth Alia, has deployed security personnel to violence-prone areas, including Afia, Gbagir, Ayati, Dyom and Jootar, among other settlements, as part of efforts to contain the violence.

Efforts to get a reaction from the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Peter Aondongu, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.