Armed Forces of Nigeria successfully rescued 29 kidnapped children and arrested 13 suspects in Kaduna and Zamfara during Operation FANSAN YAMMA from November 20 to 26 2026.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria executed a major security intervention in the North-West region, successfully rescuing 29 kidnapped children and arresting 13 suspected terrorist collaborators and informants. These successful operations were conducted across Kaduna and Zamfara State s under the framework of Operation FANSAN YAMMA. Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed these details during an operational briefing that covered military activities from November 20 to 26, 2026.

Rescue Of Boys Brigade Members In Kaduna

Major General Michael Onoja revealed that troops rescued 18 of the 22 Boys' Brigade members who were abducted by terrorists in the Mother-Cat Community located in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The abduction occurred on November 22 when these children were participating in an early morning road walk. Following a distress call, military troops moved into the surrounding bush areas to track the kidnappers.

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The rescue efforts led troops to the Rehina riverside where some of the victims were found and rescued. Further pursuit of the abductors allowed soldiers to locate and save additional victims from the group. Troops have since intensified their operational focus to secure the release of the remaining four children who were not recovered during the initial raid.

Interception In Zamfara and Sokoto States

In a separate but related operation on November 25, military patrols in Wuya within the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted 11 kidnapped children. This group consisted of one male and 10 female children who had been abandoned by their captors upon sighting the advancing military troops.

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On November 26, troops also rescued a 67-year-old man from the Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State. This individual had escaped from terrorist captivity and was intercepted by security forces around Bagega in the Anka Local Government Area. He was immediately evacuated to receive necessary medical attention following his ordeal.

Neutralizing Terrorist Hideouts And Networks

Beyond the direct rescue of victims, troops sustained aggressive offensives against terrorist hideouts and their logistical support networks across the region. On November 20, military personnel engaged terrorists at Dungun Muazu in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State. This engagement resulted in the neutralization of two suspects and the recovery of three motorcycles used by the criminals.

Clearance operations conducted along the Sakajiki and Abaniyawa axis on November 22 further disrupted criminal activities. These operations led to the neutralization of two suspected terrorists and the destruction of their camps. During this operation, troops arrested 11 suspected collaborators and informants who were allegedly linked to a notorious terrorist kingpin in Sakajiki Village.

Disruption Of Explosive Supply Chains

Security forces also targeted the logistical infrastructure supporting illegal activities and terrorism. On November 24, troops deployed at Libata in the Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State intercepted a motorcyclist transporting 16 explosive ordnance items.

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The seized items included detonators and detonating cords. Intelligence indicated that these items were brought from Ibadan for delivery to an illegal mining site in the Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Major General Michael Onoja stated that these combined operations have significantly disrupted the activities of terrorist and criminal groups.

The ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to underscore a commitment to rescuing abducted persons, dismantling terrorist logistics networks, and restoring security across the North-West region. The arrest of 13 collaborators highlights the success in dismantling the support structures that enable kidnappings and violence.