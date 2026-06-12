Armed Bandits Attack Multiple Communities in Kwara, Abduct Residents and Kill One

Suspected bandits launched coordinated attacks in Isin and Ifelodun LGAs of Kwara State, abducting several residents and killing one. The incidents add to a series of security breaches in the state, raising concerns about rural safety.

Suspected armed bandits launched coordinated attacks on communities in Isin and Ifelodun local government areas of Kwara State on Thursday night, abducting several residents and killing one person, according to local sources.

The assaults targeted Gaa-Oke Abba and Gaa-Alla in Isin Local Government Area, as well as Famole in Ifelodun Local Government Area, occurring simultaneously around 10 p.m. A source familiar with the incidents reported that at least two residents were abducted from the Gaa-Alla community, while the number of victims in Gaa-Oke Abba remained unclear as efforts to assess the attack were ongoing. In Famole, situated along the Share-Oke-Ode Road near the Oyi River in Oke-Ode Ward II of Ifelodun Local Government Area, one resident was killed after villagers confronted the attackers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

These latest incidents add to a growing pattern of security breaches across Kwara State in recent months. Previously, a primary school teacher, Shina Adeoye, was abducted along the Obbo-Ile-Eruku Road in Ekiti Local Government Area while traveling to work. In Edu Local Government Area, gunmen killed a resident and kidnaped two women during a raid on a Fulani settlement in Lafiagi.

Furthermore, concerns persist over the fate of worshippers abducted from an ECWA church in Omugo in March, with reports suggesting five of the abductees may have died in captivity, though authorities have yet to confirm these claims. On May 25, suspected bandits attacked the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area, setting part of the emir's palace ablaze and kidnapping 10 people, including wives and children of the traditional ruler.

That attack prompted a joint security operation involving the military, police, forest guards, and local vigilantes. In June, the Nigerian Army announced the rescue of two kidnap victims during operations under Operation Savannah Shield, an initiative targeting criminal groups in the North Central region. The fresh attacks in Isin and Ifelodun are likely to heighten pressure on security agencies and the state government as residents continue to voice concerns over kidnappings, highway attacks, and incursions into rural communities.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held security consultations with military authorities and supported the deployment of additional police tactical teams to vulnerable areas after a series of attacks across the state. Despite these measures, residents in several communities have called for a stronger security presence, particularly in rural areas bordering forests that serve as operational corridors for armed groups.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Abiodun Essiet, urged residents of Kwara and neighboring Kogi State to avoid isolated prayer locations and exercise greater caution while traveling due to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the region. Authorities have yet to provide an official account of Thursday night's attacks or confirm the number of people abducted





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