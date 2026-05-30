Armed Bandits Abduct Former Director of Defence Information in Katsina State

A former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar, has been abducted by armed bandits in Katsina State, alongside his wife. The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the state and the ability of security agencies to respond to such incidents.

Armed bandits have abducted a former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar, alongside his wife in Katsina State . The couple was seized by the gunmen in the Matazu Local Government Area of the state while they were traveling to Katsina town.

The troubling incident was brought to light on Saturday afternoon by a former federal lawmaker, Senator Babafemi Ojudu. In a post shared on his verified Facebook profile, Ojudu revealed that the information was passed to him by retired Brigadier General Sagir Musa. According to the details shared from the message, the retired general's driver managed to escape the scene but sustained serious injuries from gunshots during the ambush.

The vehicle belonging to the senior officer was left behind by the attackers at the scene of the crime. The red Peugeot 504 has since been recovered by security agents and is currently parked at the Matazu Division of the Nigeria Police Force. Major General Abubakar is widely known across the country for his time as the military's image maker, serving as the Director of Defence Information from August 2015 until he handed over the position in 2017.

At the time of this report, neither the Katsina State Police Command nor the Defence Headquarters had released an official statement regarding the abduction or any rescue operations. The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the state and the ability of security agencies to respond to such incidents. The people of Katsina State are calling for increased security measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future





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Armed Bandits Katsina State Abduction Security Situation

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