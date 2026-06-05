Armed Attack in Ondo State: Nine-Year-Old Boy Abducted, Residents Injured

A violent pre-dawn raid on Igbosi community in Ondo State resulted in the abduction of a nine-year-old boy and injuries to several residents. The attack, which involved gunfire and property damage, has heightened security concerns in Nigeria's South-West region.

Armed men launched a violent attack on the community of Igbosi in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State , in the early hours of Friday.

The assailants stormed the area at approximately 1:30 a.m., firing gunshots and causing widespread panic. Residents fled into nearby bushes and surrounding communities for safety. Several residents were injured during the operation, and buildings were damaged as the attackers attempted to forcefully gain access to homes. The primary target of the abduction was a nine-year-old boy, identified as Olaosebikan Victor, who is the son of a local pastor.

His abduction has thrown the community into distress. A relative, AbdulAzeez Adewuyi, who lives in Akure, the Ondo State capital, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES. He stated that family members from the affected community have temporarily relocated to a relative's residence in Owo for their safety.

"We heard about the attack and contacted our three family members there. Thank God they are safe now. They have gone to a relative's house in Owo," Mr. Adewuyi said. A deputy superintendent of police, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES via phone, confirmed that the incident was reported to law enforcement shortly after the attack and that an investigation is now underway.

"Police and local security teams are currently doing their job and making every effort to arrest the perpetrators and secure the release of the abducted child," he stated. This latest attack exacerbates growing concerns over insecurity in Nigeria's South-West region, where a spate of kidnappings and community assaults has heightened fears among residents.

The pattern of such incidents recalls the recent abduction of about 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, an event that sparked widespread outrage and intense debate over school safety and regional insecurity. Security experts have repeatedly warned that the rising frequency of kidnappings and attacks across the South-West could deepen public anxiety and erode confidence in existing security measures unless decisive action is taken.

The recurrence of these violent episodes, particularly in the run-up to elections, has drawn grim comparisons to earlier security crises, such as the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls abductions, raising questions about a potential 'season' of pre-election abductions. This persistent threat of violence, coupled with the apparent struggle of authorities to contain it, paints a picture of a region under siege, where ordinary citizens and even clergy are not spared.

The destruction of property and the trauma inflicted during these raids further compound the humanitarian impact, often displacing families and disrupting community life. The police's pledge to investigate is a standard response, but the success of such efforts remains uncertain given the sophistication and audacity of the attackers, who often operate with impunity. The incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive security strategy that addresses both the immediate threat of kidnapping and the underlying factors fueling rural violence.

Without a robust and coordinated response, communities like Igbosi may continue to live in fear, and the South-West's reputation as a relatively peaceful region could be permanently tarnished. The abduction of a child from a pastor's family also adds a layer of symbolic terror, suggesting that no one is immune.

As the investigation proceeds, the community's hope rests on the safe return of young Victor and the eventual apprehension of those responsible, a outcome that will test the resolve and capability of Nigeria's security apparatus in the region





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Kidnapping Ondo State Igbosi Community Insecurity South-West Nigeria Child Abduction Police Investigation

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