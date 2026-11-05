Argentina Retains Messi No. 10 Shirt for November Friendlies

Argentina will leave Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt vacant for November friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica, sparking debate over potential successors like Nico Paz.

Argentina has officially confirmed that the iconic number 10 shirt will remain unassigned during the upcoming November international friendlies. This decision follows the retirement of Lionel Messi from the national team, marking a significant symbolic shift for the South American powerhouse. The legendary midfielder wore the number throughout his near two-decade tenure with the Seleção.

November Fixtures and Shirt Protocols

The Argentine national squad is scheduled to face Uruguay on November 13 at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. Following that match, they will take on Costa Rica on November 17 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. These matches fall under the FIFA international break calendar.

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TyC Sports reported that FIFA regulations for friendly matches do not require teams to assign shirt numbers consecutively from one to eleven. This flexibility allows head coach Luis Scaloni to leave the prestigious number 10 jersey vacant until the South American qualifiers resume in 2027. The choice reflects a period of transition for the team after Messi's long reign.

Nico Paz Emerges as Leading Contender

Attention has already turned to the midfield, where Como midfielder Nico Paz is emerging as the leading contender to inherit the shirt. The 22-year-old Argentine international has impressed observers with his consistent performances for his Italian club and the national squad. He has scored in each of Argentina's three recent friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

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Teammate Barco publicly expressed his support for Paz taking the jersey. Barco stated that he likes everything about Nico's game and explicitly said, 'I hope he gets the number 10, I'd love that.' This public endorsement highlights the strong internal support for the young midfielder within the squad.

Other Midfield Options Under Consideration

Beyond Paz, other established stars are being eyed for the role. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister remains a prominent candidate due to his experience and technical ability. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is also listed among the potential successors for the vacant spot. These players represent the core of Argentina's current midfield strategy under current coaching staff.

Messi's departure marks the end of a definitive era for Argentina football. He represented the country for more than two decades, establishing himself as its most celebrated footballer. His final international appearance occurred on October 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires against Benin, where he scored in a farewell match.

Messi's Historic Departure and Legacy

Lionel Messi officially retired from international football on August 31, 2026. This announcement came in the immediate aftermath of Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The loss ended their hopes for another global title but did not diminish his monumental legacy.

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Messi concluded his international career with a decorated trophy cabinet. He led Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he secured Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024. His impact on the national team's history is unmatched, setting a high bar for any future player who dons the number 10 shirt.