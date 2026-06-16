Argentina and France kick off 2026 World Cup as Messi and Mbappé lead their squads

Defending champions Argentina and France open the 2026 FIFA World Cup with high‑profile matches, while newcomers Norway and Cape Verde add intrigue and Iran faces visa setbacks amid diplomatic tensions.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup featured a massive replica of the tournament trophy, setting the stage for a competition that promises historic moments across three host nations.

On Tuesday, the defending champions Argentina, led by the iconic Lionel Messi, and France, powered by Kylian Mbappé and a potent attacking trio that includes Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, stepped onto their respective pitches to launch their campaigns. Argentina, who captured the 2022 title after a dramatic penalty shoot‑out against France in Doha, opened the tournament against Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi, now 38, entered his sixth World Cup despite a recent hamstring strain suffered while playing for Inter Miami. Coach Lionel Scaloni highlighted Messi's fitness, noting that the Argentine star demonstrated his readiness by coming off the bench to score in a warm‑up against Iceland. Centre‑back Nicolás Otamendi praised Messi's relentless competitive spirit, saying the veteran forces opponents to stay on the attack and never relax. France's first match took place in New Jersey against Senegal.

The French side will be keen to avoid a repeat of the infamous 2002 defeat that saw the then‑defending champions eliminated in the group stage after a loss to Senegal in South Korea. Didier Deschamps, France's manager, stressed the importance of a strong start but warned that the emotional intensity of the opening game could affect performance.

France, who have reached the final in four of the last seven World Cups, will rely on Mbappé's speed and the creativity of Dembélé and Olise to break down Senegal's defence and secure three points in the four‑team group. Other storylines quickly emerged across the tournament. Norway made a surprising return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, with Erling Haaland making his debut for the national team against Iraq.

Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer for the third time in four seasons, arrives with an impressive record of 55 goals in 50 international appearances. Norwegian coach Ståle Solbakken expressed optimism that Haaland could have a "very big impact" and urged the team to aim beyond mere qualification.

Meanwhile, Spain, a pre‑tournament favourite, were held to a 0‑0 draw by debutants Cape Verde, while Iran's campaign was marred by logistical chaos. After a 2‑2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles, Iranian players were abruptly ordered to return to Mexico because winger Mehdi Torabi's visa had expired, a complication that highlighted the broader diplomatic tensions surrounding the tournament.

In Seattle, Belgium salvaged a point against Egypt when veteran striker Romelu Lukaku's introduction forced an Egyptian defender into an own goal, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the opening matches. The 2026 World Cup, co‑hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is already delivering drama, high‑stakes narratives and the promise of new legends being forged on football's grandest stage





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