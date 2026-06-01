Arewa Consultative Forum Rejects Peter Obi's One-Term Promise, Slams Tinubu's Government

The Arewa Consultative Forum has rejected the one-term promise by the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi. The Forum also passed a poor performance verdict on President Bola Tinubu-led government after three years in office.

The Arewa Consultative Forum , AFC, has rejected the one-term promise by the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress , NDC, Mr Peter Obi . The Forum also passed a poor performance verdict on President Bola Tinubu -led government after three years in office.

ACF, a quasi-political and socio-cultural association promoting the political interest of Northern Nigeria, said Obi's promises do not only undermine the nation's democracy, but are also unconstitutional. The ACF's stance adds to the growing debate over the NDC presidential candidate's pledge and what it means for regional power dynamics ahead of the next general elections.

DAILY POST reports that Obi had vowed to serve only a single term of four years if elected in 2027, stating that four years is sufficient for a sincere leader to positively transform the country. In an interview on national TV, the former governor of Anambra State insisted that he would serve only one-term in office and handover to the North, even with a gun to his head.

However, in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST on Sunday, the ACF National Secretary, Tukur Baba said such pledges were very unnecessary. According to him, such a promise is totally unnecessary, even as a campaign material, it is still very unnecessary. Firstly, such a power shift is not a constitutional provision. It is a matter for political parties to decide.

Another leading presidential candidate had mentioned that and that is not correct. Secondly, it is very undemocratic, we cannot be practicing democracy and are putting all kinds of road blocks. That is not democracy. Thirdly, when you are rotating power from one geo-political zone to another, tomorrow, it may become a religious affair, they will come out and say it is time for so so religion.

We have at least four hundred ethnic groups in this country and three major religious groups. The more we stick to the power shift, the more we embrace division among us. Why will Peter Obi make such a promise?

Supposing he becomes the president of Nigeria and performs excellently well in his first tenure, would it be fair for Nigerians, North or South, men or women to say Obi will not go again because he made promises even though he is good? By him promising one term means he is likely not going to do his best. He is being unfair to the electorates. All we need in this country is just good governance.

We want accountability, fair representation and good welfare of the citizens. Welfare includes security, school, health and anti-corruption drives. If Peter Obi comes to power and after two years we begin to see results, it will be unfair for him to say he only wants four years.

Imagine if in two years Obi is able to tame banditry, Boko Haram and other terrorist groups across the country, then he said he wants to leave after four years, that will be unfair to those who elected him. If I'm to sit down with Peter Obi, I will tell him, 'you promised one term and then return power to another region, that is being irresponsible'.

Until we abolish tribalism and region-based politics, we may not go far as a country. We are marching backwards in reverse order. The ACF spokesperson, however, clarified that the socio-cultural organization has no preferred policy candidate, stating that its duty is to analyze and allow electorates to decide. According to him, the organization has no tradition of coming out to support or oppose any candidate or political parties in the country openly.

Rather, our job is to analyze and at the end of the day, allow the electorates to decide. Unlike other organizations in the country, we have over three hundred tribes in the North so we cannot afford to say that the North has one preferred candidate or party.

However, the North has just one interest and the interest is different from the interest of any other citizens of the country and that is good governance, security and good economy. The ACF also took a swipe at the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, describing it as shambolic. Tukur Baba, who told DAILY POST that President Tinubu has not done well in the area of security also slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government over the ravaging economic hardship.

He lamented that the level of killings, kidnapping and other activities of bandits and terrorists have continued to spread across the nation. He noted that if President Tinubu is doing well, the impact would have been felt but the issue has continued to expand until the Americans came recently. Bello Tunji is still in the North East, bragging on social media. Tinubu reshuffled security architecture yet no results.

Has he ever ordered any of the security chiefs 'bring me the head of so so bandit or terrorist dead or alive?

' Tinubu has isolated the Aso Villa from the national grid but you and I are paying for power that we did not se





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Arewa Consultative Forum Peter Obi One-Term Promise President Bola Tinubu Nigerian Democratic Congress

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