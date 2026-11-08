Aregbesola Challenges Federal High Court Ruling on ADC Leadership Dispute

Rauf Aregbesola appeals the Federal High Court decision regarding ADC leadership to the Court of Appeal, arguing lack of jurisdiction and constitutional misinterpretation.

Rauf Aregbesola has formally challenged the November 5 judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ruled against his tenure as the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress. The former Osun State governor filed this appeal on Friday through his legal counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, SAN, seeking to overturn the lower court's decision that invalidated his assumption of office.

Jurisdiction and Legal Challenges

Aregbesola argues that the Federal High Court lacked the legal authority to entertain the dispute surrounding his emergence and the internal leadership structure of the ADC. The appeal asserts that the lower court incorrectly assumed jurisdiction over what he defines as internal party administrative arrangements rather than statutory violations. Consequently, Aregbesola requests that the Court of Appeal set aside the decision and grant the reliefs contained in the notice of appeal.

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The appellant has identified Nafiu Gombe and Senator David Mark as key figures in the conflicting claims over the party's leadership. Aregbesola specifically seeks to reverse the court's declaration that Gombe's four-year tenure remained valid and that he was entitled to oversee the affairs of the ADC. If the appellate court finds that the Federal High Court lacked the authority to determine these issues, he asks for the claims to be struck out entirely.

Constitutional and Electoral Act Arguments

The legal team, led by Mohammed Sheriff, presented five grounds of appeal challenging the trial judge's interpretation of the legal provisions governing political party administration. Sheriff argued that the judge wrongly relied on issues relating to the Independent National Electoral Commission's oversight functions to assume jurisdiction over questions arising from the party's internal disputes.

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The appeal also challenges the interpretation of Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 223(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. According to the lawyer, the trial judge incorrectly applied these provisions when determining the legality of Aregbesola's emergence as national secretary. He maintained that these constitutional sections primarily deal with democratic elections into governing bodies rather than interim appointments.

Party Constitution and Interim Appointment

Advocating for Aregbesola's position, the senior lawyer pointed to Article 23(4) of the ADC Constitution, which allegedly empowers the appropriate executive organ of the party to appoint an eligible replacement pending an election at the next convention or congress. He argued that the trial court failed to properly examine whether Aregbesola's emergence was an election or an interim appointment permitted under the party's constitution.

Sheriff highlighted that the absence of voting did not resolve whether the resolutions effected an election or an interim appointment under the provision relied upon by the appellant. The lower court applied the requirements governing an election to fill a vacancy without first resolving whether the appellant's assumption of office fell within the interim appointment power asserted under Article 23(4).

Stay of Execution and Next Steps

Beyond the primary appeal, Aregbesola has taken steps to prevent the immediate enforcement of the judgment while the appellate proceedings continue. In a separate motion on notice filed on November 7 at the Federal High Court, he asked for an order staying the execution of the November 5 judgment pending the determination of his appeal.

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The appellant further requested that if the Court of Appeal upholds the jurisdiction of the lower court but considers a fresh hearing necessary, the case should be returned to the Federal High Court for retrial before another judge. This procedural move ensures that the legal battle over the ADC's leadership structure will continue in the appellate court, with the immediate status of the party's administration remaining in limbo until a final ruling is delivered.