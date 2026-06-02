Archbishop Urges Government Action on Insecurity Ahead of 2027 Elections

Archbishop Gimbright Adaigho calls on governments to intensify security efforts, while consecrating new Bishop Ovye John Attah in Nasarawa.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Archbishop of Threshing Floor Watchman Assembly, Gimbright Adaigho, has called on governments at all levels to intensify efforts towards tackling the issues of insecurity in the country.

The Archbishop made the call on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the consecration and installation of a new Bishop, Ovye John Attah, who is expected to lead the church in the state. Adaigho, who is General Overseer of the Church, urged Christians to remain steadfast amid the current economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

He stressed that given the current situation in the country, the nation needs more intercessors than politicians at this time to save the people from the numerous challenges through prayers.

'As Christians, we should continue to pray so that God Almighty can give inspiration to those occupying government positions to enable them find solutions to the issues of insecurity and economic challenges,' he said. The Archbishop described the new Bishop as God's servant tested in doctrine, character, and service, noting that his elevation to the status of Bishop will further help to unite members of the church and Christians in general.

Adaigho further admonished the new Bishop, other ministers, and members of the Church to continue to pursue holiness, unity, and evangelism to win more souls for Christ. In his message, the new Bishop pledged to build on the foundation laid and to strengthen the church's mandate of watching, praying, and preaching the undiluted word of God.

'My assignment is simple: to watch over the flock, raise watchmen for the nation, and ensure that the Threshing Floor remains a place where destinies are transformed,' he said. In his goodwill message, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Sunday Emmah, congratulated the new bishop and urged him to use his office to promote peace and unity among Christians in the state and beyond.

He stated, 'I, Very Rev Dr Sunday A. Emmah (JP), Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State Chapter, extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest goodwill to Apostle Dr. John Ovye Attah on his well deserved elevation, ordination, enthronement and installation into the sacred office of Bishop. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone not only in the life and ministry of Apostle Dr. John Ovye Attah but also in the spiritual journey of the Church in Nasarawa State and beyond.

It is a divine appointment, a call to higher service, and a recognition of years of steadfast faith, tireless labor in God's vineyard, and unwavering commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Apostle Dr. John Ovye Attah has distinguished himself as a visionary leader, a passionate preacher, and a compassionate shepherd to many. His ministry has been characterised by deep spiritual insight, humility, and a relentless pursuit of God's purpose.

' The CAN Chairman further pointed out that through his leadership, countless lives had been transformed, and the body of Christ has been strengthened and unified. He expressed confidence that as he steps into the new role as Bishop, the association is confident that his anointing will increase, and his influence will expand to touch even more lives and communities.

The Threshing Floor Watchman Assembly Incorporation is known for its emphasis on prayer, holiness, and prophetic ministry and it operates several branches across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State. The installation ceremony which took place at the church's headquarters in Lafia, Nasarawa State, attracted hundreds of worshippers, ministers, and guests from across the state. The event featured praise and worship, ordination rites, and goodwill messages from the clergy and traditional rulers who were present at the occasion.

This event highlights the growing role of religious leaders in calling for government action on security and the importance of prayer in addressing national challenges. As the 2027 elections approach, such calls are likely to intensify, with religious institutions positioning themselves as moral watchdogs and intercessors for the nation. The new bishop's focus on watching and praying reflects a broader trend in Nigerian Christianity where prophetic and intercessory ministries are gaining prominence.

The unity among various Christian denominations, as exemplified by the CAN chairman's participation, underscores the collective desire for peace and security in the country. The ceremony not only marked a spiritual milestone but also served as a platform for advocating national transformation through divine intervention





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