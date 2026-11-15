Archbishop Ugorji Warns APC Ticket On Religious Balance

Archbishop Lucius Ugorji cautions that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket risks escalating Christian persecution fears, while Bishop Wilfred Anagbe highlights security crises in the South East.

Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri and former President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, has expressed serious concerns regarding the All Progressives Congress ticket choice, stating it intensifies debates about Christian marginalization.

Religious Imbalance In Power

Archbishop Ugorji stated that the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket proposed by the APC heightens ongoing debates and fears surrounding alleged Christian persecution and marginalization in the nation.

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Speaking at the three-day conference of the Association of Papals Knights and Medallists held at Maria Asumpta Cathedral, Owerri, weekend, the Archbishop explained that power balancing has traditionally served as an unwritten pact to maintain peace and stability in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious secular state like Nigeria.

He cited the controversial remarks by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, who recently urged the use of Muslim numerical strength to maintain while labelling non-Muslims infidels, as an example that strengthens jihadist narratives and reinforces fear of Christian persecution.

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Political Impact And Religious Fear

Archbishop Ugorji argued that abandoning ethno-religious balance for pragmatic reasons of strategic and electoral math seems insensitive and appears to ignore the huge consequences of such a choice.

He noted that this shift heightens mutual suspicion and distrust among Christian and Muslim communities, deepens polarization along religious divides, and encourages faith-driven voting patterns above other considerations.

The Archbishop further warned that this political development feeds fear of the marginalisation of Christians at the highest level of executive power and emboldens extremist Muslims to act and speak with impunity.

Bishop Anagbe On Security Challenges

In his keynote address at the conference, the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, said Christians have power to change government and urged them to do the right thing in the matter.

He stated that Catholics alone have over 30 million population and no politician has won up to 15 million votes, meaning if Christians team up to vote for a person of their choice, they have the capacity to change the government.

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Bishop Anagbe warned about bandit attacks and alleged that 360 communities in the South East are inhabited by Fulani, saying the nation is sitting on a time bomb if care is not taken.

Church Damage And Calls For Vigilance

The Bishop emphasized the need for vigilance, telling attendees to be conscious of their environment and to be very careful as policy makers who know who to meet and what to be done to help the country flourish.

He disclosed that he lost over 20 parishes to bandits between 2020 and 2021, and that for over two decades, IDPs are still living in camps and need to return to their ancestral homes.

The President of Association of Papal Knights and Medillists, AKPM, Sir Steve Adehi, corroborated the concerns of Bishop Anagbe in his speech, saying they have witnessed wicked and calculated attacks on churches in recent times.

Adehi said many parishes have closed down, many parishioners were killed during Mass, many were kidnapped, and churches were destroyed, adding that the Church is at the receiving end of this violence.