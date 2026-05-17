Archbishop prays for Jonathan's statesmanlike reputation, pleads for return to nonpartisan politics

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has enlisted the support of Nigerians against a potential return to partisan politics by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the 2015 election to Muhammadu Buhari.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoCelebrating a mentor: Comrade Segun Osoba , By Jibrin Ibrahim The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev.

Henry Ndukuba, has urged former PresidentMr Ndukuba gave the advice while delivering his address at the First Session of the 13th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja on Saturday in Abuja. He warned that a return to partisan politics could diminish the statesmanlike reputation and global respect Jonathan currently enjoys.

According to the cleric, Mr Jonathan has already secured an indelible place in history as a symbol of democratic maturity and peaceful leadership, particularly following his historic concession of defeat after the 2015 presidential election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the 2015 polls to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His immediate phone call to Mr Buhari, conceding defeat before the final results were fully declared, was widely praised for averting potential widespread post-election violence in the country. Since exiting office, the former president has transitioned into a prominent international statesman, regularly leading high-profile election observation missions and peace mediation efforts across Africa on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU)





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African Union (AU) Comrade Segun Osoba By Jibrin Ibrahim Economic Community Of West African States (ECO Election Observation Missions Mansur Dan Ali Yero Muchie Nchuma Ngcele Councils Of Nigeria News Anchor Ndigbo Peace Corps

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Goodluck Jonathan to know fate as court delivers judgement on eligibilityThe Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to deliver judgment today, Friday, on a suit challenging former President Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election. The suit, filed by a lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, seeks to restrain Jonathan from participating in the 2027 presidential race on constitutional grounds.

Read more »

2027: Court adjourns suit seeking to stop Jonathan from contestingThe Nation Newspaper 2027: Court adjourns suit seeking to stop Jonathan from contesting

Read more »

2027 Election: Court Rebukes Plaintiff, Lawyer In Suit Against JonathanJustice Lifu, who described the plaintiff's and his lawyer's attitudes, which had continued to stall proceedings in the case, as

Read more »

2027: Judge frowns at plaintiff's tardiness in handling suit querying Jonathan's eligibilityThe Nation Newspaper 2027: Judge frowns at plaintiff's tardiness in handling suit querying Jonathan's eligibility

Read more »