Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa Urges Peaceful 2027 Election Conduct in Katsina

APC campaign chief Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa calls for coordinated election schedules and condemns violence in Katsina State. The Council completes Funtua tour.

Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Director-General of the Tinubu/Dikko 2027 APC Campaign Council in Katsina State, issued a formal appeal for opposition parties to coordinate their campaign schedules to prevent clashes. This urgent call for political maturity was made on Thursday during a press conference in Katsina City. The timing coincided with the successful conclusion of the council's statewide campaign scorecard presentation tour across the Funtua Senatorial District.

Preventing Electoral Violence and Clashes

Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa explicitly urged all opposition political parties to adjust and reschedule their campaign activities to avoid direct confrontations with other groups. He emphasized that proper coordination of campaign dates and venues is essential for preventing unnecessary confrontations in areas where multiple parties intend to hold rallies. This structural approach aims to promote public safety and allow all political entities to exercise their democratic rights without interference. The Director-General stressed that democratic competition must be conducted with mutual respect and tolerance to ensure peaceful coexistence among residents.

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Furthermore, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa appealed to opposition parties and their supporters to strictly respect campaign materials belonging to other political groups. He specifically highlighted the need to avoid removing or destroying billboards and posters, stating that political differences should not undermine social stability. The campaign council expressed deep concern regarding security-related incidents reported in some parts of the Funtua Senatorial District during their recent tour. Dangiwa voiced regret over any injuries, property damage, or inconvenience suffered by the public in connection with such incidents, condemning all forms of political violence and intimidation.

Comprehensive Campaign Tour and Local Government Impact

The extensive campaign tour conducted by Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa's council has concluded its engagements across all 11 local government areas of the Funtua Senatorial District. The initiative, which began in Funtua on October 28, systematically covered Funtua, Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Bakori, Danja, Malumfashi, Kafur, Musawa, and Matazu. This thorough coverage provided Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and the campaign leadership with a direct opportunity to present the administration's achievements under its Building Your Future Agenda. The engagements allowed officials to interact closely with residents and receive valuable feedback on their specific development needs.

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In addition to state-level progress, the tour featured presentations on the achievements and interventions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda highlighted specific interventions across critical sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, water supply, security, and youth and women empowerment. In the healthcare sector, the administration showcased the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrading of health facilities, alongside the provision of medical equipment. These efforts were designed to improve access to primary and secondary healthcare services for the populace in the region.

Key Development Sectors and Future Campaign Phases

Significant investments were detailed in the education sector, identifying projects in school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, retraining, scholarships, and student support programmes. Agricultural support was another major focus, with the distribution of tractors, machinery, improved seeds, fertilizers, and other farming inputs to farmers ahead of the rainy season. Other interventions presented during the tour included road construction and rehabilitation, water supply projects, and the Community Development Programme. This programme specifically provides resources for development projects at the ward level to address local infrastructure gaps.

The Director-General noted that traditional rulers and community representatives used the platform to make additional requests for roads, schools, healthcare facilities, electricity, and improved security. Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa acknowledged the importance of direct statutory allocations to local governments, noting that President Tinubu's policy has strengthened the financial capacity of councils. This fiscal empowerment allows local governments to execute projects, pay salaries, and respond effectively to grassroots needs. The council also commended media organizations, journalists, broadcasters, and online publishers for their comprehensive coverage of these campaign activities.

Security Investigations and Next Steps in Katsina

Addressing the security concerns raised during the tour, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate all reported incidents of violence or property destruction. He insisted that anyone found responsible for these acts must be dealt with in accordance with the law to restore public trust. The Director-General reiterated that the democratic process must not become a source of insecurity or divisions among the people of Katsina State. He urged all APC members, opposition parties, and their supporters to conduct their political activities peacefully and avoid provocative actions capable of escalating tensions.

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Looking ahead, the council has announced that it is preparing to commence the next phase of its campaign activities in the Daura Senatorial District. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to reach all 34 local government areas across Katsina State. Following the Daura phase, the council plans to cover the Katsina Senatorial District. This systematic approach ensures comprehensive coverage and sustained engagement with voters across the entire state ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ongoing efforts aim to solidify support for the Tinubu/Dikko ticket through transparent reporting of administrative achievements.