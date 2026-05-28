Arbeloa takes charge at Real Madrid as Chelsea prepare to move goalkeeper Jorgensen under new manager Alonso

Real Madrid appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach after Xabi Alonso departs, while Chelsea look to sell goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as the new manager begins his first summer transfer business.

Real Madrid confirmed the departure of Spanish manager Xabi Alonso by mutual consent on 11 January 2026, a day after the club were beaten in the Spanish Super Cup final by arch‑rivals Barcelona.

The decision was announced by the club hierarchy in a brief statement that thanked Alonso for his contributions during a turbulent season that saw the team miss out on major silverware despite a strong league campaign. In the wake of the managerial vacancy, former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa was promoted to the role of head coach on 12 January 2026.

Arbeloa, who had been serving as a member of the club's technical staff, is expected to bring continuity and a defensive mindset to a side that has struggled to convert possession dominance into decisive results. His appointment marks a rapid transition for the squad, which must now adapt to new training routines and tactical instructions while still competing in La Liga and European competitions.

Fans and pundits alike are watching closely to see whether Arbeloa can stabilise the team and restore confidence after the disappointment in the Super Cup final, which exposed defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in the final third. Across the English Premier League, Chelsea are poised to make their first summer move under new manager Xabi Alonso, who took charge of the London club in the off‑season after leaving Madrid.

The most likely candidate to depart is Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, whose contract situation has become a focal point for the Blues. Jorgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal two seasons ago with the expectation that he would compete for the number one jersey alongside veteran Robert Sanchez.

However, after a season of limited minutes and a series of loan spells, the 25‑year‑old shot‑stopper publicly expressed a desire for regular first‑team football and signalled his intention to leave the club. Chelsea's sporting director confirmed that the organization is now open to offers for the goalkeeper, noting that the club blocked a potential move during the January window but that circumstances have changed under Alonso's leadership.

The new manager is expected to reshuffle the squad to reflect his tactical philosophy, and the departure of Jorgensen would free up wage budget and create a pathway for a younger prospect or a new signing to challenge for the starting role. The simultaneous managerial changes at two of Europe's most high‑profile clubs highlight the shifting dynamics of modern football, where coaches and players must adapt quickly to evolving expectations.

In Madrid, Arbeloa inherits a roster laden with talent but also weighed down by recent disappointment, and his challenge will be to forge a cohesive unit capable of challenging for the league title while also navigating the demands of the Champions League. In London, Alonso faces the task of rebuilding a squad that underperformed relative to its resources, and the handling of Jorgensen's exit will be an early indicator of his transfer strategy.

Both clubs will look to the upcoming transfer windows to reinforce key positions, with Madrid likely targeting creative midfield options to supplement their existing playmakers, while Chelsea may focus on adding depth in defense and midfield to support Alonso's preferred high‑pressing system. As the summer market approaches, fans of both teams will be monitoring rumors and official announcements closely, aware that the decisions made in the coming weeks could shape the trajectory of their clubs for the remainder of the season and beyond





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Alvaro Arbeloa Chelsea Filip Jorgensen Xabi Alonso

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real reason I sought Gombe PDP governorship ticket — PantamiFormer Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has revealed the reason he decided to seek the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

Read more »

Lagos recovers N270m for victims of real estate fraudThe Lagos State Government has recovered N270m for victims of real estate fraud, demonstrating its commitment to protecting residents from exploitation.

Read more »

EPL: Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal board to sign Chelsea, Man Utd targetArsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has told the club's board to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa this summer. According to talkSPORT, Arteta is keen to

Read more »

EPL: Jackson gives condition to stay at Chelsea under Xabi AlonsoChelsea striker, Nicolas Jackson, has given a condition to stay at the club under new manager Xabi Alonso. Jackson is set to return to Chelsea after

Read more »