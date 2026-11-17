French prosecutors have charged Apple with obstructing repair and refurbishment of iPhones from November 2021 to July 2024, with a four-day trial set to begin June 17, 2027. Apple strongly contests the allegations.

Apple is to stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of having organised the planned obsolescence of various iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets, a source close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

The case brought by French prosecutors against the US tech giant on charges of obstructing repair and refurbishment is a first, campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence said. The group welcomed the move after filing a complaint on December 7, 2022. We strongly contest these unfounded allegations, Apple said when contacted by AFP.

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Planned obsolescence refers to techniques used by manufacturers to deliberately shorten the lifespan of their products, generally electronic devices, thereby encouraging consumers to discard and replace them more frequently. According to the source close to the case, Apple Distribution International and parent company Apple Inc are due to appear in court for a four-day trial starting on June 17.

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Apple Faces iPhone Repair Trial

They are accused of preventing repairs to a range of iPhone models for more than two and a half years, from November 2021 to July 2024. Apple is accused of configuring its smartphone software to make it impossible to repair or refurbish devices outside its authorised network, the source added.

The alleged aim was to boost sales of Apple's flagship product and increase the revenue of the multinational, which now generates more than 400 billion dollars a year, about half of that from iPhone sales. The trial marks the first such case against Apple in France over repair restrictions, following the complaint by Stop Planned Obsolescence. The campaign group has long argued that manufacturers should not limit repairs to their own networks.

French prosecutors brought the charges after an investigation into the company's practices. The case will be heard over four days in Paris starting June 17, 2027. The allegations cover a period of more than two and a half years, during which Apple is accused of blocking repairs and refurbishment outside its authorised network for a range of iPhone models. Apple has denied any wrongdoing.

French Prosecutors Charge Apple Inc

The company told AFP that it strongly contests the unfounded allegations. The trial is expected to draw significant attention to the issue of planned obsolescence in consumer electronics. Planned obsolescence is a practice that deliberately shortens product lifespans. It generally affects electronic devices and encourages consumers to discard and replace them more frequently.

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Apple generates more than 400 billion dollars a year in revenue, with about half coming from iPhone sales. The alleged aim of the repair restrictions was to boost sales of the flagship product and increase company revenue. The campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence welcomed the decision to bring the case to trial. It had filed its complaint on December 7, 2022.

The trial will begin on June 17 and last four days. Apple Distribution International and Apple Inc are the two entities due to appear in court. The case is a first for France regarding charges of obstructing repair and refurbishment against the US tech giant. A source close to the case confirmed the details to AFP on Tuesday.

The allegations span from November 2021 to July 2024. During that time, Apple is accused of configuring its smartphone software to make repairs or refurbishment outside its authorised network impossible. Apple maintains its innocence. The company said it strongly contests the allegations when contacted by AFP. The trial will take place in Paris in June 2027.