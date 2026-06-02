Appeal Court to Review Legality of Fufore Emirate Creation in Adamawa

Three senior traditional titleholders have appealed a High Court ruling that upheld the creation of the Fufore Emirate, challenging both the legal process and the appointment of its Emir. The dispute centers on Adamawa State Legal Notice No. 56 of 2024 and raises issues of locus standi and procedural compliance in chieftaincy matters.

A legal dispute over the establishment of the Fufore Emirate in Adamawa State has escalated to the Court of Appeal following a dismissal by the High Court.

The Fufore Emirate was created in December 2024 from the Adamawa Emirate, the state's most prominent traditional institution. Three senior titleholders of the Adamawa Emirate responded by filing a lawsuit to contest the new emirate's creation and the appointment of its ruler. In March 2026, Justice Musa Usman of the Adamawa State High Court ruled that the emirate was lawfully established, prompting the plaintiffs to appeal.

The appellants-Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed, Alhaji Mustapha Dahiru Mustapha, and Alhaji Mustapha Ahmadu-submitted their Notice of Appeal to the Yola Division of the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the lower court's decision. Their appeal challenges both the legal validity of the emirate's creation and the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ahmadu Ribadu as Emir, alleging procedural irregularities.

The appellants contend that the High Court made an error in law by deeming their suit incompetent due to the absence of a pre-action notice, arguing that the matter's urgency justified bypassing that requirement. They also dispute the lower court's ruling on locus standi, maintaining that as senior traditional titleholders within the Adamawa Emirate, they possess a direct interest in any changes affecting the emirate's structure and continuity.

The appeal specifically asks the appellate court to nullify Adamawa State Legal Notice No. 56 of 2024, issued on December 20, 2024, which formalized the creation of the Fufore Emirate. Additionally, they seek orders invalidating the inauguration of the Fufore Emirate Council and restraining the newly appointed Emir from representing himself as the traditional ruler. This case highlights tensions over traditional authority restructuring in Adamawa State and raises questions about the legal procedures for creating new emirates.

The outcome could impact the balance of power among traditional institutions and set a precedent for similar disputes in other Nigerian states. The appellants argue that the creation of the Fufore Emirate undermines the historical and administrative unity of the Adamawa Emirate, while state authorities maintain that the decentralization of emirates improves governance and grassroots development.

The Court of Appeal will need to consider constitutional provisions on chieftaincy matters, state laws regarding emirate creation, and the rights of traditional titleholders to challenge such executive actions. The legal battle continues to attract attention from traditional leaders, legal experts, and political observers in Adamawa and beyond





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Fufore Emirate Adamawa State Court Of Appeal Traditional Titleholders Legal Notice 56 Of 2024 Emir Appointment Locus Standi Nigerian Chieftaincy Law

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