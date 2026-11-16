Appeal Court Reserves Judgment in SERAP's Challenge to N100m SSS Defamation Award

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in two appeals by SERAP and Kolawole Oluwadare challenging a N100 million defamation award to two SSS officers over publications about a raid on SERAP's Abuja office.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in two separate appeals filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP) and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The appeals challenge a N100 million defamation judgment awarded to two State Security Service officers. A three-member panel led by Justice Danlami Senchi heard the appeals and reserved judgment to dates to be communicated to the parties. The appeals are marked CA/ABJ/CV/1114/2026 and CA/ABJ/CV/1105/2026. The appeals arose from a judgment delivered by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on May 26, 2025, by Justice Yusuf Halilu.

Also read SERAP Urges INEC to Prosecute Electoral Violence Suspects Ahead of 2027 Elections

The judge awarded N100 million in damages to two SSS officers, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele. The dispute stemmed from publications SERAP made on 9 September 2024 on its website and X account, formerly Twitter. The publications alleged that SSS officials invaded its Abuja office and harassed a staff member. The publications linked the incident to SERAP's calls for President Bola Tinubu to investigate corruption allegations at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and reverse increases in fuel prices.

The judge also ordered SERAP to publish apologies in two national newspapers, on two television stations and on its website. The trial court further awarded N1 million in litigation costs and ordered 10 per cent annual interest on the judgment sum until full payment. At Monday's proceedings, Paul Mgbenwa and Oluwatosin Adesioye represented the appellants in the first appeal, with Mgbenwa adopting the appellant's brief of argument and reply brief.

Advertisement

He urged the court to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the lower court. Akinolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), led the respondents' legal team and adopted his brief, urging the appellate court to dismiss the appeal. In the sister appeal, the court granted an application for an extension of time to regularise the appellant's processes after the respondents indicated they had no objection. The parties subsequently adopted their respective briefs of argument.

SERAP Challenges Damages Award Identity

In their arguments, SERAP faulted the trial court for awarding N100 million in damages, insisting that the two Department of State Services officers were not identified. The organisation argued that neither officer was identified by name, rank, designation, office or photograph in the publications. SERAP added that the physical descriptions relied upon were too general to establish their identities.

It also faulted the trial court for relying on its own observation of the officers' physical appearances to establish identification rather than requiring evidence connecting them to the descriptions at the time the publications were made. In a brief filed through their lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, also a SAN, the appellants raised 24 grounds in the appeal. They argued that the publications did not mention the respondents by name, rank, designation or office, and did not include their photographs.

The appellants maintained that the physical descriptions used in the publications were not unique enough to identify the respondents. They also argued that no independent witness testified that readers understood the descriptions to refer to the two officers. They further challenged the trial judge's reliance on his own observation of the respondents in court to establish that the descriptions identified them. SERAP and Mr Oluwadare also disputed the evidence relied on to establish the alleged harm to the respondents.

Advertisement

Appellants Dispute Evidence Freedom Expression

They argued that claims of suspension, professional injury and psychological distress were not supported by independent documentary evidence. The appellants also questioned the validity of the first respondent's witness statement, arguing that it was signed at the lawyers' chambers rather than before a Commissioner for Oaths. They maintained that their publications were protected by the constitutional right to freedom of expression under Section 39(1) of the Constitution. They raised defences including justification, qualified privilege and fair comment.

SERAP further argued that claims of psychological and professional damage, as well as the assertion that the publications went viral, were not supported by sufficient independent evidence. It maintained that its publications concerned the conduct of security officials who visited its Abuja office. The organisation argued that the publications constituted legitimate public-interest commentary on the activities of a public institution. It argued that the trial court failed to properly consider its defences of justification, qualified privilege and freedom of expression.

SERAP Urges Overturn N100 Million Judgment

SERAP urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the N100 million damages award and the order directing it to publish an apology. It maintained that the judgment was not supported by the evidence before the trial court.

However, the respondents maintained that the publications were capable of identifying them, even though they were not expressly named. They argued that people familiar with the officers could identify them from the descriptions and circumstances surrounding the publications. They also told the court that a witness had testified that the officers could be identified. The court said it would communicate a date for delivering its judgment.