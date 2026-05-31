APP Considers Consensus Primary Process, Announces Candidates for Governorship and Senate Races

The Action Peoples Party (APP) in Lagos opted for a consensus vehicle to select candidates for the upcoming 2027 elections. Chairman Nobert Onwumelu confirmed that members reached agreement on the ticket holders for the governorship, the Lagos West senatorial seat and all 12 local government-area constituencies. He praised the peaceful primaries and the party's adherence to the Electoral Act. The party highlighted its commitment to give Nigerians a credible alternative and to build unity across all levels to win voter support.

The Action Peoples Party ( APP ) in Lagos announced that candidates for the 2027 governorship and senatorial races were decided through consensus, in compliance with the Electoral Act and the party constitution.

Chairman of the APP Electoral Committee, Mr Nobert Onwumelu, said that the party opted for a collaborative approach rather than direct primaries. He stated that the Electoral Act allows parties to choose either a primary election or a consensus approach, and the APP elected to pursue the latter in order to unify its membership and present a united front to the electorate. According to Onwumelu, Mrs Abiola Adeyemi was chosen as the party's candidate for the governorship election.

For the Lagos West senatorial seat, Rev. Adewale Ajayi was named as the candidate who will stand for the district. Onwumelu also listed six state assembly candidates: Mr Samson Okobi ran for Ojo Constituency I, Mr Gbenga Adegbesan for Alimosho Constituency II, Mr Gbenga Ajibola for Mushin Constituency I, and Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi for Ifako‑Ijaiye Constituency I. The committee confirmed that all the selected nominees met the party's criteria and the Election Act requirements.

The committee chairman applauded the delegates for their peaceful conduct of the process and credited them for their dedication to a democratic method of selection. He remarked that the cohesion achieved within the APP would strengthen the party's likelihood of gaining a broad share of the votes as well as a better capacity to impart the party's message during the campaign.

Onwumelu stressed that the candidates have the skills to advance the party's platform, create meaningful representation, and deliver on the promises made to constituents. He urged members to keep building on the momentum by providing greater support to the nominees at all levels as elections increase approach. The chief driving factor behind the decision to use consensus outreach was an effort to ensure unity in a party broadening its support from diverse sections of society.

The APP underscores that the policy of a consensus candidate provides another track to bring forward needed policy reforms and pledge to serve the interests of Nigerians. When the party shared the announcement, it also re‑affirmed its commitment to purposeful leadership, which it claims offers a viable alternative to deliver good governance in the country.

The conference of the membership collectively agreed that the focus would remain on delivering targeted reforms, encouraging broad civic participation, pulling together the party's largest base and fostering sustainability throughout the campaign. The APP will consequently re‑emphasise design and sustenance for the national library to better enable it to create a dominating stance against its rivals





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