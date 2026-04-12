Apostle Orokpo Urges Nigerians to Vote Out Incompetent Leaders in 2027 Elections

Apostle Michael Orokpo calls on Nigerians to vote out incompetent leaders in the upcoming 2027 elections, citing the ongoing security challenges and urging voters to prioritize national interests over tribal affiliations and short-term financial gains.

Apostle Michael Orokpo, the founder of Encounter Jesus Ministry International, has called upon Nigeria ns to use the upcoming 2027 elections as an opportunity to remove incompetent leadership from power.

This call to action was made during a recent sermon at his church, where he addressed the ongoing security crisis plaguing the nation. The Apostle directly addressed the rampant activities of terrorist groups, who have been relentlessly attacking and abducting innocent citizens, causing widespread fear and instability.<\/p>

He emphasized the importance of self-defense for his congregation, advising them to implement safety measures in the face of these threats. Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial role citizens must play in selecting leaders who can effectively address and resolve the long-standing security challenges that have persisted for years. He warned that Nigerians must be vigilant against the usual divisive tactics employed by politicians seeking to maintain power. He expressed concerns that the same tribal sentiments that have often undermined the nation's progress in the past might once again surface and jeopardize the electoral process.<\/p>

He fears that tribal considerations could override rational decision-making, leading voters to disregard spiritual guidance and make choices based on ethnic affiliations, ultimately hindering the selection of competent and effective leadership.Orokpo's sermon also included a scathing critique of the current leadership, highlighting their detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians. He pointed out the fact that many of the children of these leaders have remained outside of the country for extended periods, seemingly oblivious to the suffering endured by their fellow citizens.<\/p>

He lamented the tendency of voters to be swayed by short-term financial incentives, such as small sums of money offered during election campaigns, which often come at the expense of long-term progress and good governance. He voiced his frustration at the cycle of corruption and mismanagement, where leaders exploit the people for their own gain, only to return with empty promises and repeat their actions after four years. He believes that Nigerians need to shift from passive complaining to taking decisive actions that will result in positive changes.<\/p>

He emphasized that the time to speak out is not when things have gone wrong, but during the electoral process, during which Nigerians should listen to spiritual guidance. He also cautioned against the pervasive issue of tribalism, stating that when people are being killed, their ethnicity is not considered, but when elections come around, tribal divisions will hinder progress. His message was a call to action, urging the congregation to prepare for the 2027 elections and ensure that those who are responsible for the nation's struggles are voted out. His emphasis on self-defense served as a reminder that personal safety and political engagement are equally important.<\/p>

The Apostle’s message was a blend of spiritual guidance and political awareness. He urged his congregation to not only pray for the nation's safety and well-being but also to actively participate in the democratic process. He emphasized the need for vigilance and informed decision-making during the electoral process. He also stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among Nigerians, urging them to overcome tribal divisions and prioritize the common good.<\/p>

Orokpo believes that the upcoming elections present a critical opportunity for Nigerians to change the trajectory of their nation. He encouraged his congregation to be proactive and strategic in their approach to the election. He urged them to be informed about the candidates, their platforms, and their track records. He encouraged them to engage in constructive dialogue with other citizens and to make their voices heard.<\/p>

He further called on his congregation to reject corruption and other forms of political malpractice, advocating for a clean and transparent electoral process. Orokpo's message serves as a reminder of the power of the electorate and the importance of active citizenship in shaping a better future for Nigeria. His call for a united front and an unwavering commitment to good governance offers a glimmer of hope amidst the challenges facing the nation.<\/p>





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