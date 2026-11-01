Apostle Lawrence Achudume Criticizes Nigeria's Political Culture and Wealth Celebration

Apostle Lawrence Achudume criticizes Nigeria's political culture and celebration of questionable wealth. He urges creative entrepreneurs to drive national development.

Apostle Lawrence Achudume, the Senior Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International, has publicly criticized Nigeria's prevailing political culture. He argued that the societal celebration of questionable wealth is actively discouraging creative entrepreneurs and talented individuals from contributing to national development. Achudume stated that the perception of politics as a shortcut to wealth, rather than a genuine avenue for public service, was undermining the country's potential to develop innovative businesses. He made these remarks during a thanksgiving service marking the 50th anniversary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abeokuta. The service took place on a recent Sunday, as reported by a statement issued by the church's media office. Achudume expressed deep concern that individuals who accumulated wealth through questionable political means were often celebrated instead of being held accountable for their actions. He argued that Nigeria needed more people who could use their talents, ideas, and creativity to solve societal problems. He emphasized that citizens should establish businesses and inspire others rather than depending on political power for personal enrichment. The cleric highlighted that resourceful individuals are essential for nurturing a robust economy and fostering innovation across the nation.

Condemnation of Questionable Wealth and Values

Achudume further condemned what he described as the declining standard of societal values in Nigeria. He specifically criticized the promotion of indecent dressing and nudity in the name of entertainment and fashion. He stated that society often celebrates emptiness and labels it as showbiz while celebrating nakedness and calling it fashion. This commentary reflects a broader concern about the erosion of moral standards in public life. The pastor also criticized the growing emphasis on social media popularity as a metric for personal relevance. He noted that some individuals currently measure their worth by the number of followers they have online. Achudume urged Nigerians to make responsible choices and resist negative societal influences. He called for lives defined by purpose and positive contributions to the community. He stressed the importance of building a strong relationship with God before encountering difficulties in life. He noted that challenges were inevitable in business, marriage, careers, and other areas of life. He encouraged Christians to remain steadfast during difficult times instead of abandoning their convictions. He advised against seeking questionable spiritual alternatives for solutions to life's problems. This advice was directed at maintaining spiritual integrity amidst societal pressures and personal trials.

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NUJ Chairman Commends Cleric's Support

During the service, Wale Olanrewaju, the Ogun State NUJ Chairman, commended Achudume for his longstanding support for journalism. Olanrewaju highlighted the cleric's significant contributions to society and his role as a social crusader. He described Achudume as someone who used his voice to challenge government actions effectively. The chairman noted that the cleric drew attention to issues requiring urgent intervention by the authorities. He said that Achudume's relationship with journalists and his willingness to support the profession had earned him the respect and affection of media practitioners. The chairman added that the cleric's interventions on issues of public interest extended beyond his religious responsibilities. This broader engagement made him a worthy recipient of the council's recognition during the jubilee celebrations. The NUJ council recognized the value of having religious leaders who advocate for press freedom and social justice. Olanrewaju praised the cleric for consistently standing with media practitioners during challenging times. The chairman emphasized that such support was crucial for the growth and sustainability of the journalism profession in Nigeria.

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Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award Presentation

In recognition of his contributions to journalism and society, Achudume was conferred with the Ogun NUJ Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award. The award was presented during the thanksgiving service held as part of activities marking the council's 50th anniversary. This honor acknowledged his consistent advocacy for media freedom and public interest issues. The presentation took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the celebratory events. The award serves as a testament to the cleric's commitment to societal development and ethical leadership. It also highlights the intersection of religious leadership and civil society advocacy in Nigeria. The event brought together religious leaders, journalists, and members of the public to celebrate the milestone anniversary. The Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award is a significant recognition within the Nigerian journalism community. It reflects the appreciation for individuals who have played pivotal roles in supporting press freedom. Achudume's receipt of this award underscores his influence and respect across different sectors of Nigerian society.