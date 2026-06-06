Apostle Johnson Suleman Calls on President Tinubu to Step Down Over Insecurity

Apostle Johnson Suleman, Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has called on President Bola Tinubu to step down if his administration is unable to tackle the country's worsening insecurity.

The Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman , has called on President Bola Tinubu to step aside if his administration is unable to tackle the country's worsening insecurity.

The cleric made the remarks while addressing members of his church during a sermon on the security situation in Nigeria. His comments come at a time when many parts of the country are battling attacks by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. Apostle Suleman argued that those financing and supporting terrorism remain the biggest threat to the nation. According to him, security agencies should focus more attention on identifying and prosecuting the sponsors of violent groups.

He maintained that arresting those behind the funding of terrorism would do more to address the crisis than targeting only those carrying out the attacks. The sponsors of terrorism are our real problem. Go after them. If the President cannot deal with them, he should resign, let somebody else do it.

The people you are facing now are the children of those terrorists that were six years old when they brought them in 2014, who have now grown to be 21 or 19 years. That's why you see them - small, small boys carrying AK 47. Go after the sponsors who empower them.

I have travelled to several countries and I can boldly tell you that the Nigerian Army, the police and the DSS are among the best in the world, he said. The outspoken preacher also expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigeria's security agencies, describing the military, the police and the Department of State Services as some of the best institutions he has encountered during his travels.

He however insisted that the challenge is not the competence of security personnel but the activities of those allegedly providing financial and logistical support to criminal groups





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Apostle Johnson Suleman President Bola Tinubu Insecurity In Nigeria Terrorism Security Agencies

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