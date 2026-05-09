Apostle Chinyere s Son's Marriage and Response to Critics

This report discusses the marriage of Elijah Chibuzor, the adopted autistic son of Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), and his wife. The story received backlash from Nigerians due to the controversial nature of their relationship. The preacher addressed the doubts but clarified that the marriage remains intact and reiterates the love and support for his autistic son.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SPÉCIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria By Mark Odigie Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River s hope SPÉCIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoRenewing hope and the architecture of resilience in Nigeria By Mark Odigie He dismissed reports that the Rivers State government had nullified the controversial union involving his adopted autistic son and an Edo-born woman.

Chibuzor Chinyere the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has said that the marriage of Elijah Chibuzor his adopted autistic son remains intact Shortly after the marriage the wife explained her decision to marry the autistic man saying her choice was guided by faith and a personal vow. She was responding to the backlash she received from Nigerians with many accusing her of being in it for the benefits Following the union which set the internet ablaze the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation summoned the preacher and other orphanage home operators instructing them to register properly and comply with laws protecting children s right in the state.

The preacher in his response admitted compliance lapses attributing them to a lack of awareness of extant regulatory requirements Debunked Responding to the recent report the preacher urged his members to ignore any fake news claiming that the government has nullified the marriage. Sharing photos of his son and his wife the Apostle said they are currently at the Immigration Passport Office for processing their international passports Remember I will be sending them to Canada for a holiday.

I have already informed my children who are in Canada under the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) University Scholarship programme to receive them at the airport and take care of them during their stay. The entire trip is fully funded through tits and offerings from OPM Church. Their marriage remains intact. Such fake news exists only in the imagination of enemies of progress he wrote o





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