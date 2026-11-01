Apostle Achudume Honored by Ogun NUJ for Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award

Apostle Lawrence Achudume received the Ogun NUJ Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award during the 50th anniversary thanksgiving in Abeokuta, delivering a sermon on national development and moral values.

Apostle Lawrence Achudume, the founder of Victory Life Bible Church in Abeokuta, was honored with the Ogun NUJ Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award during a thanksgiving service marking the 50th anniversary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. The event took place yesterday at the church and brought together key leadership figures from the press union to celebrate half a century of journalistic service in the state. Present at the ceremony were Emmanuel Oke, who served as the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the NUJ Golden Jubilee, and Wale Olanrewaju, the current Chairman of the Ogun State NUJ Council. The gathering served not only as a celebration of the union's longevity but also as a platform for significant social commentary delivered by the honored cleric regarding the current state of Nigerian society.

Achudume Criticizes Political Culture And Wealth Creation

During his sermon, Apostle Achudume expressed deep concern over the trend of creative entrepreneurs and resourceful individuals leaving productive sectors to enter politics. He blamed the country's corrupt political culture for making public office an attractive route to personal wealth rather than a path to public service. He lamented that Nigeria is losing talented people who could be building enterprises and solving societal problems because the political arena offers a shortcut to riches. This observation was made while he was addressing the attendees at the thanksgiving service held in Abeokuta to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Ogun NUJ Council.

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The cleric noted that individuals who venture into politics and emerge wealthy through questionable means are often celebrated rather than held accountable for their actions. He argued that such a societal response discourages those with creative minds and entrepreneurial abilities from pursuing ventures that could significantly contribute to national development. Achudume emphasized that the nation urgently needs people who can deploy their talents, ideas, and creativity to solve problems and become positive role models for the youth.

He contrasted this ideal with the current societal reality where political power is widely regarded as the primary shortcut to wealth. This distortion of values, he suggested, drains the country of its most innovative minds who might otherwise drive economic growth and social progress. By rewarding questionable political wealth, society inadvertently signals that creative professional pursuits are less valued than political maneuvering. This perspective was shared in the context of celebrating the achievements of journalists, a profession dedicated to truth and accountability.

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Concerns Over Moral Excess And Societal Values

Alongside his critique of the political economy, Achudume decried the growing distortion of societal values, particularly regarding attire and public behavior. He described the celebration of indecent dressing, nakedness, and other forms of moral excesses under the guise of entertainment and fashion as deeply troubling. He urged individuals to take personal responsibility for their choices and to resist the intense social pressure to embrace practices that undermine established societal values. The cleric stressed that maintaining moral integrity is crucial for individual purposefulness and societal health, especially in an era of rapid cultural change.

He called for a collective effort to live purposeful lives and to reject behaviors that degrade the moral fabric of the community. This message was delivered to a mixed audience of journalists, religious leaders, and community stakeholders who had gathered for the jubilee celebration. The emphasis on moral responsibility aligned with the NUJ's role in upholding ethical standards in both reporting and public engagement. Achudume's comments served as a sobering reminder that cultural progress should not come at the cost of ethical decay.

Religious Steadfastness Amidst Global Challenges

Achudume also stressed the importance of building a strong relationship with God before the emergence of life's various challenges. He observed that difficulties are inevitable across all areas of human endeavor, including business, marriage, careers, and the civil service. According to him, individuals must remain steadfast in their faith during difficult moments rather than abandoning their convictions or resorting to questionable spiritual alternatives in search of quick solutions. He cited Daniel 11:32, which speaks of those who know their God being strong and doing exploits, as a biblical basis for resilience.

The reference to scripture was used to encourage attendees to find strength in their spiritual foundations when facing professional or personal trials. This advice resonated with the theme of the Golden Jubilee, which often highlights perseverance and long-term commitment in one's vocation. By linking spiritual strength to professional resilience, Achudume provided a holistic view of success that encompasses both moral and material dimensions. The message was particularly relevant to journalists who often face significant pressure and challenges in their line of work.

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Wale Olanrewaju Commends Social Crusader And Media Friend

Chairman Wale Olanrewaju commended Achudume for his consistent support for journalism and his broader contributions to society. He described the Apostle as a social crusader who uses his voice to challenge government and draw attention to issues requiring urgent action. Olanrewaju noted that Achudume remains a much-loved friend and a delight to journalists, largely due to his longstanding relationship with the media. The Chairman highlighted the cleric's readiness to support the profession, which has endeared him to members of the NUJ over the years.

Olanrewaju also described Achudume as one of the respected religious leaders whose interventions go beyond the pulpit to address matters of public interest. The Chairman added that the cleric's commitment to social causes and his unwavering support for journalism made the recognition particularly deserving. The conferral of the Ogun NUJ Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award was thus presented as a formal acknowledgment of these ongoing contributions. The event underscored the strong ties between the religious community and the press union in Ogun State.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists served as a milestone for reflecting on the profession's impact. By honoring figures like Achudume, the union highlighted the importance of allies who support press freedom and social accountability. The gathering in Abeokuta brought together these diverse stakeholders to reaffirm their shared commitment to ethical standards and national development. The Golden Jubilee Ambassador Award stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines the relationship between the NUJ and its community partners.