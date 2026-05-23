APM Lagos State Screening Committee Clears Aspirants for 2027 Elections

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in Lagos State has concluded the screening of aspirants seeking to contest elective positions on their party's platform. The Chairman of the APM Lagos State Screening Committee, Mr. Abiodun Abari, disclosed on Saturday that the party's only consensus governorship aspirant, Prince Laja Adeoye, and other aspirants for various elective positions in the state were screened and cleared. The aspirants were successfully cleared by a five-member committee and would be affirmed as consensus candidates during the party's primary elections.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), a political party in Lagos State, has screened aspirants seeking to contest elective positions on its platform for the 2027 general elections.

The party's chairman, Mr. Abiodun Abari, disclosed at a press conference in Lagos that a five-member committee screened Prince Laja Adeoye, the party's only consensus governorship aspirant, as well as other aspirants for various elective positions in the state. The committee, which screened three senatorial aspirants, 24 aspirants for the House of Representatives, and 40 aspirants for the Lagos State House of Assembly seats, ensured that all the aspirants were successfully cleared.

They used a quality assurance process to determine consensus among the aspirants. According to the party chairman, achieving consensus was initially challenging but possible through unity within the party leadership and members. He emphasized that the intention was to ensure the party puts its best forward for the forthcoming elections. The screening process was seamless, and all the aspirants were cleared because the party was able to arrive at consensus for all the positions.

The chairman expressed gratitude to the aspirants who sacrificed their ambitions for the greater good of the party and the state. He also mentioned that the Peoples Democratic Party has used the APM platform under the PDP-APM coalition for the forthcoming election. According to the chairman, the coalition between the PDP and the APM had strengthened the opposition's chances in Lagos and the real alternative party for the people.

He urged all the aspirants to go all out and bring everyone back to the fold under this alliance ahead of the 2027 elections





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Allied Peoples Movement APM Lagos Lagos State Screening Committee Consensus Governance Aspirant Senatorial Aspirants House Of Representatives Aspirants Lagos State House Of Assembly Aspirants Consensus Quality Assurance Process Unity Within The Party Leadership And Members PDP-APM Coalition Opposition's Chances In Lagos Real Alternative Party For The People 2027 Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lagos State Deputy Governor Calls for Unity and Peace Ahead of APC PollsLagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has called for the sustenance of unity and peace in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of next year's polls. He urged party faithful to troop out tomorrow to honour the ruling party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read more »

Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Emerges Winner of APC Governorship Primary Election in Lagos StateKadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Lagos State High Court Admits Evidence in Ongoing Murder Trial of Benjamin NnayereugoThe Lagos State High Court has admitted in evidence Benjamin Nnayereugo's written statement and a video recording of his interrogation in the ongoing murder trial of Nnayereugo. The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Adedayo Haroun, called an investigating police officer from the State Criminal Investigation Department, DSP Oderinde Gafar, to testify in the case.

Read more »

Lagos residents tired of APC excuses, says APM gov candidateAPM governorship candidate, Laja Adeoye, declares ambition for Lagos 2027 election, promising fresh leadership and an end to APC excuses.

Read more »