APM Governorship Candidate Promises Continued Developmental Strides in Oyo State

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has promised to continue the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde's administration in the state. He assured that his administration, if elected, would usher in an era of continued development that would reach the grassroots, empower youths and women, industrialise the economy, and strengthen key sectors.

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Bimbo Adekanmbi , has promised to continue the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde 's administration in Oyo State .

Adekanmbi, who was affirmed as the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2027 general elections, described the day as historic, saying it marked the continuation of a movement that had restored hope and dignity to governance in the state. He expressed gratitude to the party leadership, delegates, and the people of Oyo state for the confidence reposed in him, noting that the responsibility ahead demanded humility and commitment to service.

Adekanmbi paid glowing tribute to Governor Makinde, whom he called the architect of modern Oyo State. He said the governor had rebuilt the state through deliberate investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agribusiness, security, and youth empowerment, adding that leadership was about impact, not noise.

Adekanmbi assured that his administration, if elected, would usher in an era of continued development that would reach the grassroots, empower youths and women, industrialise the economy, and strengthen key sectors including education, health, agriculture, tourism, technology, commerce, and security. He stressed that the current security challenges, including the recent abduction incidents in Oriire Local Government, underscored the need for sustained investment and stronger collaboration among security agencies.

He said security of lives and property would remain a priority under Omituntun 3.0, noting that without peace, developmental gains could not be sustained. Adekanmbi also appreciated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State under Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro for the cooperation and political brotherhood shared over the years, saying politics should not destroy relationships or the collective desire for the state's progress.

He commended the party's leadership under Otunba Adegbenro Fagbemi for embracing a bigger vision and choosing progress over politics. Adekanmbi assured the party that their labour would not be in vain, pledging peaceful campaigns, massive mobilisation, and responsible governance. He extended an olive branch to his fellow aspirants, describing them as men of capacity and character whose love for the state was not in doubt.

He said the party had demonstrated maturity and unity, stressing that the movement was bigger than individual ambition. He urged youths, women, elders, workers, artisans, traders, farmers, and professionals to see the movement as theirs, promising that their interests would be protected and advanced. Adekanmbi noted that the task ahead required unity and solidarity, saying the victory ahead was not just for a political party but for continuity, development, competence, and the ordinary people of Oyo State





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bimbo Adekanmbi APM Governorship Candidate Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Developmental Strides Continued Development Grassroots Empowerment Youth And Women Empowerment Industrialisation Key Sectors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accord factions hold parallel governorship primary elections in Oyo, with Olakunle Busari declared winnerTwo factions of the Accord political party in Oyo state held parallel governorship primary elections on Tuesday, with one faction declaring Olakunle Busari as the winner. The election was monitored by Adebukola Ajaja, national secretary of the Accord, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The returning officer of the state collation committee, Olayinka Dairo, announced the results, with Busari polling 29,427 votes to defeat Hamzat, who garnered 18,716 votes, while Fatai Owoseni scored 11,922 votes.

Read more »

Supporters storm Ibadan venue for APM Governorship PrimaryThe Nation Newspaper Supporters storm Ibadan venue for APM Governorship Primary

Read more »

Makinde, Adekanmbi arrive APM governorship primary venue in IbadanThe Nation Newspaper Makinde, Adekanmbi arrive APM governorship primary venue in Ibadan

Read more »

Oyo 2027: Adekanmbi receives APM flag to contest governorship seatThe Nation Newspaper Oyo 2027: Adekanmbi receives APM flag to contest governorship seat

Read more »