APM Governorship Candidate Ibrahim Idriss Madaki Launches Campaign in Yobe State

Allied Peoples Movement governorship candidate Ibrahim Idriss Madaki launches his 2027 campaign in Potiskum, Yobe State, seeking royal blessings and mobilizing youth support.

Ibrahim Idriss Madaki, the governorship candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Yobe State, officially launched his political campaign in Potiskum on Monday. This strategic move marks the intensification of his preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections, which are scheduled to take place next year.

Seeking Royal Blessings in Potiskum

Madaki began his mobilization efforts by visiting the palaces of the Emirs of Potiskum and Fika. During these high-profile visits, he introduced himself as a son of the soil, emphasizing his native status in Potiskum and his deep familiarity with the region's traditional institutions. His primary objective at the palaces was to seek the monarchs' blessings, prayers, and political support for his ambitious governorship bid.

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The two traditional rulers warmly welcomed the APM candidate and offered sincere prayers for the success of his political journey. They expressed a strong hope that his campaign would begin peacefully and conclude with a successful and tranquil transition of power, setting a tone of respect and cooperation between the candidate and the traditional establishment.

Party Leaders and Youth Mobilization

Following the ceremonial palace visits, Madaki proceeded to meet the APM State Chairman, where he was received by a significant gathering of party leaders, political candidates, and enthusiastic supporters. The event was attended by the party's zonal chairman, as well as senatorial candidates and members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates from Zone B.

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The deputy governorship candidate was also present, underscoring the unity within the party ticket. Support flooded in from various parts of the state, with notable delegations arriving from Geidam, Gashua, and Damaturu. The turnout demonstrated the widespread geographic reach of Madaki's initial campaign efforts across Yobe State.

A defining characteristic of the gathering was its demographic composition, which was largely dominated by young people. This heavy youth presence highlights the critical role of youth mobilization in Madaki's emerging governorship campaign, signaling a strategic focus on engaging the next generation of voters and political activists in the state.

Scale of Campaign Operations Begins

The mobilization efforts were visually underscored by an estimated convoy of 130 vehicles that accompanied the candidate during his political engagements. This substantial logistical display served to illustrate the scale of support and the organizational capacity that the Allied Peoples Movement has assembled for Madaki during this initial phase of the race.

By combining traditional royal endorsements with vigorous grassroots youth mobilization and significant logistical backing, Ibrahim Idriss Madaki has signaled a robust and well-resourced entry into the Yobe State governorship contest. His actions in Potiskum set a precedent for a campaign grounded in both cultural respect and energetic public engagement as the state moves closer to the 2027 electoral cycle.