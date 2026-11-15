APM Confirms Seyi Makinde And Atiku Abubakar Alliance Talks Against Tinubu

The Allied Peoples Movement confirms ongoing negotiations between Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar for a potential 2027 presidential alliance. Discover the status of these critical political discussions.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State has officially confirmed that substantive negotiations are currently underway between its presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku. These high-level discussions are aimed at forming a strategic political alliance designed to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general election. The confirmation marks a significant development in the opposition landscape, as both political figures seek to consolidate their support bases against the incumbent administration.

Current Status Of Political Negotiations

Micheal Ogunsina, the publicity secretary for the Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State, provided an update on the situation during an interview with Leadership newspaper in Ibadan on Sunday. Ogunsina stated clearly that no final concession has been reached yet between the two camps, emphasizing that the alliance remains in the preliminary stages of discussion. He described the current interactions as mere conversations rather than finalized agreements, noting that the partnership is yet to be formally structured or announced to the public.

Also read Is Seyi Makinde a politician of conviction or convenience?

Representatives from both the camp of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have held a series of meetings to explore the viability of a joint ticket. These talks are distinct from broader consultations among other opposition leaders who are also seeking to field a common presidential candidate against President Tinubu. Sources from both sides indicate that while critical compromises are taking shape, the official terms and specific details regarding the exact concessions have not been made public at this time.

Strategic Platform And Candidate Selection

When addressing the political platform on which this potential alliance would be based, the APM spokesman explained that the coalition would operate under the banner of one of the existing political parties from the South. Ogunsina noted that there are currently nine presidential candidates hailing from the South, and the alliance process involves selecting only one of them to serve as the unified presidential candidate for the coalition. This selection process is critical, as it determines which figure will lead the united opposition front.

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The negotiations are not merely about choosing a candidate but also involve complex discussions about the vice-presidential slot and other cabinet positions. Emerging reports suggest that a potential joint ticket between Atiku Abubakar and Seyi Makinde could significantly alter existing vice-presidential calculations, such as the position of former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi. However, both Atiku and Makinde, along with other opposition figures like Peter Obi, have individually maintained their respective presidential ambitions rather than formally stepping down from their own campaigns at this stage.

Impact On Opposition Dynamics

Seyi Makinde, serving as the presidential candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement, has been a vocal critic of the Tinubu administration. His engagement in these high-level talks supports the broader efforts by opposition leaders to unseat the current President through a unified political front. The ongoing discussions between the APM and the ADC are seen as a pivotal moment for the opposition, as a successful alliance could consolidate votes and resources that are currently fragmented among multiple southern candidates.

Despite the progress in negotiations, the APM leadership has reiterated that the conversation is far from over. Ogunsina emphasized that no public announcement will be made until the discussions are fully concluded and a consensus is reached. This cautious approach underscores the sensitivity of the negotiations and the potential impact such an alliance could have on the political dynamics of Nigeria leading up to the 2027 elections. Stakeholders remain vigilant, waiting for official confirmation of any breakthroughs in these critical political talks.