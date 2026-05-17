APM Condemns School Kidnapping in Oyo State, Urges Rescue Efforts

The Allied People's Movement (APM) has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and a principal in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, demanding their immediate release. The attack on the Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all in Oriire LGA, resulted in the killing of two people and the abduction of at least 45 schoolchildren and teachers.

The Allied People's Movement (APM) has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and a principal in Ogbomoso , Oyo state, demanding their immediate release. Two people were killed during the attack on the schools, and at least 45 schoolchildren and teachers were reportedly kidnapped during the incident.

The APM chairman described the attack as ‘outrageous, barbaric and heartless’ and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted victims and strengthen security across the state





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Allied People's Movement (APM) School Kidnapping Oyo State Ogbomoso Kidnapped Schoolchildren Killed Assistant Headteacher Bike Rider Senseless Attack Education Humanity Rescue Efforts Security Agencies Electoral Season Kidnapped Principal

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