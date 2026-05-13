APM Candidate Joseph Anifowose Withdraws Bid to Support Governor Biodun Oyebanji in Ekiti State

Chief Joseph Anifowose of the Allied People’s Movement has stepped down from the Ekiti governorship race to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji, citing the need for continuity in the state's developmental strides.

The political landscape of Ekiti State has experienced a significant shift as Chief Joseph Anifowose , the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, announced his decision to step down from the race.

This strategic move comes ahead of the June 20 governorship election, with Anifowose choosing to support the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress. The decision was primarily driven by the desire to maintain the impressive pace of growth and development that has characterized the Oyebanji administration over the last three and a half years.

Anifowose expressed his belief that the state is currently witnessing a period of unprecedented transformation, and any change in leadership at this critical juncture could jeopardize the ongoing progress. He described the current state of governance as a turning point for Ekiti, urging his supporters to prioritize the collective good over party loyalty. In a detailed address to party leaders and residents, Anifowose praised the governor for his capacity and competence in managing the state's affairs.

He highlighted the governor's ability to bring together former governors and other key stakeholders to foster a spirit of collaboration for the development of Ekiti. Anifowose referred to the current leadership as a divine arrangement, suggesting that Governor Oyebanji was sent to lead the state toward a more prosperous future.

Following a series of meetings with the state executive and working committee of the Allied People’s Movement, a formal directive was issued to all local government executives and supporters to vote for Governor Oyebanji. This unification of political forces is expected to provide a strong mandate for the governor to continue his developmental agenda. The announcement was complemented by a strong show of force from the APC camp.

Governor Oyebanji, alongside Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Senate Spokesman Yemi Adaramodu, declared that the party would not leave any breathing space for the opposition. Their goal is to achieve a landslide victory in the governorship election and ensure that the trend continues into the 2027 presidential election to secure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They attributed much of the state's recent successes to the benevolence and magnanimity of President Tinubu, whose federal policies have significantly benefited the people of Ekiti. The leadership emphasized that the synergy between the state and federal governments is essential for the rapid execution of capital projects. Governor Oyebanji listed several major infrastructure projects as evidence of the APC's commitment to the state.

Among these are the Ikere-Ilawe Road, Ikere-Igbara Odo Road, Igbara Odo-Ikogosi Road, and the Ilawe-Erijiyan Road, all of which were executed by his administration. Furthermore, he highlighted the federal government's role in reconstructing the Itawure-Aramoko-Igede-Ado Highway and completing one lane of the Ikere-Iju-Ita Ogbolu-Akure Highway. He noted that these projects are not merely engineering feats but are designed to improve connectivity, trade, and the overall quality of life for the residents of Ekiti.

The governor stressed that the federal government's involvement proves that the APC truly loves the state and is dedicated to its long-term growth. In addition to road infrastructure, the governor brought attention to the improvement of power supply, which is crucial for industrialization. He announced that two power transmission stations at Ilupeju Ekiti and Ijesa Isu Ekiti, funded by the federal government under President Tinubu, are nearly complete.

Once operational, these stations will boost electricity supply for both domestic and industrial use, potentially attracting more investors to the state and creating employment opportunities for the youth. He also pointed out that President Tinubu has demonstrated his affection for Ekiti by appointing several of its indigenes to prominent positions within the federal administration, ensuring that the state's voice is heard at the highest levels of power.

Closing his address, Governor Oyebanji urged the people of Ekiti to remain loyal to the APC, arguing that the party has proven its reliability through tangible actions. He encouraged the electorate to keep the party in power at both the state and federal levels to ensure a seamless continuation of the current development trajectory.

He argued that the citizens had made the correct decision in electing the APC and that maintaining this alignment is the only way to avoid political instability. With the support of the APM and the momentum of completed projects, the APC enters the final stretch of the campaign with a significant advantage, aiming to consolidate power for the benefit of all Ekiti residents





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Ekiti State Election Biodun Oyebanji Joseph Anifowose APC APM

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