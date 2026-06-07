APGA Primaries Lawsuit: Innocent Ojike Challenges Oyi Constituency Primary Result, Claims Victory and Seeks Court Recognition as Candidate for 2027 Elections

Innocent Ojike, an APGA member and current Oyi Constituency representative in Anambra State House of Assembly, has filed a Federal High Court suit challenging the party's declaration of Kosisochukwu Ibemesi as the winner of the May 23, 2026 primary election for the 2027 general election. Ojike claims he actually won with 3,524 lawful votes and was declared winner by the legally recognized returning officer. He seeks to nullify Ibemesi's declaration, be recognized as APGA's candidate, and obtain N100 million in exemplary damages. The case, filed on June 4, 2026, cites Section 84(1) of the Electoral Act and lists APGA, Ibemesi, and INEC as defendants.

An aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA , Innocent Ojike , has filed a suit challenging the outcome of the party's primary election for the Oyi State Constituency seat ahead of the 2027 general election .

Ojike, who currently represents Oyi Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, is contesting APGA's declaration of Kosisochukwu Ibemesi as the winner of the primary election conducted on May 23, 2026. The suit, marked FHC/AWK/CS/173/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court in Awka by his counsel, Reuben Atabo (SAN). APGA, Ibemesi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as defendants in the case.

According to the court filings dated June 4, Ojike claimed he secured the highest number of lawful votes cast during the primary election, polling 3,524 votes. He maintained that he was duly declared the winner by what he described as the legally recognised returning officer, Dr Nnewaluem James. The lawmaker argued that he remains the lawful candidate of APGA for the Oyi State Constituency election and cited Section 84(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, in support of his claims.

Among the 12 reliefs sought, Ojike is asking the court to nullify APGA's declaration of Ibemesi as the winner of the primary election, which was announced on May 25, 2026. He is also seeking an order directing APGA to submit his name to INEC as the party's candidate for Oyi Constituency in the 2027 general election.

In addition, he wants INEC to accept, publish and recognise his candidature. Ojike further requested the court to award N100 million in exemplary damages against APGA and Ibemesi.2027: I'm not proud of primaries that produced Atiku -Ex-Buhari's ministe





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APGA Innocent Ojike Kosisochukwu Ibemesi Oyi Constituency Primary Election 2027 General Election Federal High Court Electoral Act INEC

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