APGA Endorses President Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Election

APGA national leader Chukwuma Soludo officially endorses President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election, citing past support and strategic political leverage for Anambra and the South-East.

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State and the national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA), officially announced that his political party has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election. This formal adoption was declared on Friday during the inauguration of the party's national campaign for the upcoming general election in Awka. The move signals a significant political alignment, as APGA will not field its own candidate in the upcoming race.

Political Endorsement Details

President Tinubu, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will receive the full backing of APGA as the party seeks to consolidate its influence within the broader political coalition. Soludo stated unequivocally that APGA has no independent presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections and will therefore adopt Tinubu as its preferred choice. This decision continues a longstanding pattern of political cooperation between the two parties in previous electoral cycles.

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The governor explained that APGA had previously adopted the presidential candidate of the ruling party in earlier elections. Consequently, the current decision to support Tinubu in 2027 is viewed as a continuation of that established political arrangement. This strategic choice reflects the party's assessment of the current political landscape and its desire to maintain a strong position within the federal government's coalition.

Soludo's Rationale and Historical Context

Chukwuma Soludo justified the endorsement by highlighting President Tinubu's demonstrated love and concern for the South-East region, with particular emphasis on the people of Anambra State. The governor recalled specific historical actions taken by Tinubu when he served as the governor of Lagos State. During his tenure in Lagos, Tinubu appointed several indigenes of Anambra State to strategic positions, a gesture Soludo cited as evidence of the President's commitment to the region.

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Additionally, Soludo noted that Anambra recorded approximately 5,000 votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. While this number may seem small in the grand scheme of national politics, Soludo argued that it represented a crucial base of support that had been nurtured through consistent engagement. The governor emphasized that Tinubu has continued to address some of the challenges facing Anambra and the wider South-East region since the last election.

Strategic Implications for the Region

Chukwuma Soludo urged the residents of Anambra and the broader South-East region to support Tinubu in 2027, arguing that this strategic vote would provide the area with greater leverage to engage with the federal government. He stated that voting for the incumbent president is essential for sitting with the government at the center and negotiating effectively for the development of the South-East and Anambra State. This perspective frames the political decision as a pragmatic tool for regional advancement rather than a mere ideological alignment.

The governor explicitly warned against wasting votes on alternative candidates, suggesting that such actions would dilute the region's political influence. Solido argued that while the political future of the Igbo people remains a vital consideration, the current timing is not yet appropriate for the South-East to produce a president. Instead, he posited that securing a seat at the negotiating table through the endorsement of a powerful incumbent is the most viable path to achieving developmental goals for the region.