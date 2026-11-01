Soludo Inaugurates Tinubu Campaign Council in Anambra as APGA Candidates Fear Electoral Fallout

Governor Chukwuma Soludo inaugurated the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra, urging APGA and APC collaboration for 2027, while some APGA candidates fear the alliance could cost them seats due to voter backlash and Peter Obi's popularity.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Sunday inaugurated the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in the state, comprising members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the All Progressives Congress, and urged the two parties to close ranks to secure President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the International Convention Centre in Awka, brought together candidates and key stakeholders of both parties, serving and former members of the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly, local government chairmen, and political stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state. Soludo charged council members to intensify grassroots mobilisation from the ward level, describing alignment with the Federal Government as being in the best interest of the South-East because of its potential to guarantee political relevance and development.

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He said, We must work together for the re-election of the President. This is a journey that is for everybody in the region with one objective, which is to get Mr President re-elected. It is an inclusive journey, and everybody is welcome. It is progressives working together.

He added, The President is the head of this progressivism; anybody in this journey is for us, and anyone not in the journey is against us. The campaign should be based at the polling and ward units. The work should be at the polling units.

Soludo also said, The reason the opposition is emotional is because they do not have superior argument, and because of this, they resort to abusive tendencies each time you bring a superior argument to counter them. We realise and believe in this principle that progressives must unite. He continued, When we say progressives are working together, the President also believes the same. And that is why Anambra is keying into this movement.

Mr President is a true democrat, and a progressive who believes that progressives must work together. And now, we have not done the unusual. This is the time now to walk the talk. When we say progressives are working together, we will now walk the talk.

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Soludo Calls For South East Unity

The governor called on people of the South-East to unite behind Tinubu, urging Anambra residents to give him massive votes across the state's 21 local government areas. He also attributed infrastructural development in the state, increased federal allocations, economic stability and project execution to Tinubu's economic reforms. He said, We are here working for the re-election of a President who has done so well for the South-East because we believe in him.

We believe in his reformation agenda, and we believe that he is what Nigeria needs at this point. Our economy is stable due to his economic reforms. He added, People are now coming to invest in Nigeria, as against when people were removing their money from Nigeria before he assumed office. We must not waste our votes again in 2027.

In 2023, the region did not vote for him, but he still emerged as President and despite that, he is doing a lot for the region. Therefore, we must massively cast our votes for Mr President in 2027. Soludo further said, Aligning the region with the Federal Government is in the best interest of the South-East, as it will guarantee political relevance and development. The South-East must build a strategic partnership with the centre.

Therefore, we charge all of you to key into the movement for change. Collaboration with the centre is critical to ensuring that the South-East remains relevant in the country's present and future geopolitics. He also said, All the projects we are talking about, like the railways, gas pipeline and critical infrastructure, the state government's money cannot do it; therefore, we need partnership with the Federal Government.

APGA Candidates Fear Seat Losses

The governor formally inaugurated the campaign council after members sang the President's slogan, On the mandate we shall stand. However, some candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra State have expressed fears that Soludo's decision could cost them seats. The candidates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Soludo's alliance with the All Progressives Congress had created uncertainty within APGA, with concerns that dissatisfied voters might abandon the party's candidates and support those of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

They also expressed fears that the governor's decision could trigger protest votes against APGA candidates, particularly among supporters of former Anambra State governor and potential presidential contender Peter Obi. Soludo, who is the leader of APGA in Anambra, was inaugurated as the coordinator of Tinubu's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council in the state on October 14, alongside Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was appointed to coordinate the President's campaign in Osun.

The arrangement has reportedly generated discontent among some APGA candidates seeking seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and Anambra State House of Assembly. It is understood that some of the candidates believe the political realignment could weaken APGA's independent identity and create difficulties for them when campaigning for votes in a state where Obi enjoys considerable support.

A House of Representatives candidate in Awka, who spoke anonymously over fears of victimisation, said APGA candidates were unhappy with the governor's decision, adding that the development had affected political activities across the state. She expressed concern that voters might punish APGA candidates for Soludo's support for Tinubu by voting for NDC candidates, whom she said could benefit from growing anti-Soludo sentiments.

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She disclosed that campaign activities had slowed down because many candidates were uncertain about how to approach the political situation. She said, Although the governor has convened a joint stakeholder meeting for APGA and the APC on Sunday to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections, everything is currently at a standstill. Even campaigns have stopped because the candidates are confused.

The candidate accused Soludo of failing to consult party members before entering into the political arrangement, insisting that APGA candidates were now worried about the consequences of his decision. She said, The governor, who is the leader of the party, never told us from the beginning that anything like this would happen. APGA candidates across Anambra State are not happy right now, and they will never forgive Soludo. Many of us cannot speak publicly now, but we are crying seriously.

At the end of the election, if things do not work out well for us, there would be a revolution. She further warned that even popular APGA candidates could lose their seats if voters decided to express their dissatisfaction with the governor through their votes. She said, There is a possibility that APGA candidates might all lose, even the good candidates among us.

The voters are not happy that the governor is aligning with the APC while their own person, Peter Obi, is also on the ballot. The NDC wave in Anambra is becoming bigger, and anti-Soludo sentiments are fuelling it now. It is a worrisome development because some of these APGA candidates do not have any problem with Peter Obi. Similarly, a candidate for the Anambra State House of Assembly said the disagreement over Soludo's appointment had deepened internal tensions within APGA.

He claimed that several party leaders, stakeholders and supporters were uncomfortable with the governor's decision, which they believed could affect the electoral fortunes of candidates contesting legislative positions. According to him, many APGA candidates feared that voters might cast sympathy votes for NDC candidates as a way of expressing their displeasure with Soludo's support for the ruling party at the national level. He said, Many rank-and-file APGA candidates contesting legislative seats feel threatened by the alignment.

There is widespread concern at the grassroots level that voters might give sympathy votes to NDC candidates as an expression of their anger. The candidate also questioned how APGA candidates would persuade voters to support Tinubu and the APC in the presidential election while voting for APGA in the legislative elections. He said, How can market women or traders in rural areas be convinced to vote for the APC at the top and then APGA at the bottom?

It does not make sense to us. This might just give the NDC candidates the edge over us. He further alleged that some APGA national leaders and stakeholders had protested the arrangement privately because they believed Soludo was compromising the party's political identity by aligning with the APC.

Party Leaders Voice Private Protests

He said, Some APGA national leaders, stakeholders and supporters have protested the arrangement, feeling that Soludo is sidelining or compromising APGA's independent identity in favour of the ruling party at the centre, but they are not coming out publicly to do so. However, the APGA Publicity Secretary in Anambra State, Ejimofor Opara, dismissed concerns that the governor's decision would undermine the party's candidates.

Opara said APGA was supporting Tinubu's presidential ambition while remaining committed to winning the Senate, House of Representatives and state assembly elections in Anambra. He maintained that the party's candidates, supporters and voters had been informed about the arrangement, suggesting that there was no confusion over its political direction.

Similar Concerns Arise In Osun

The concerns in Anambra come amid similar disagreements in Osun State, where some APC candidates have expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu's decision to appoint Governor Ademola Adeleke, who recently moved to the Accord Party, as the coordinator of his presidential campaign. Some APC candidates in Osun reportedly believe Adeleke's involvement could strengthen Accord candidates at their expense, while others have expressed concerns about the arrangement.