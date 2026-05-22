ApexPay offers the best eBay gift card rates in Nigeria, with a $100 card paying ₦61,000–₦71,000 on ApexPay. The rates are set by denomination and live, ensuring fair transactions without any bait-and-switch tactics like other platforms employ.

Your $100 eBay gift card is worth ₦61,000 – ₦71,000 on ApexPay right now. Check your exact rate, trade in 4 steps, and get paid in minutes.

ApexPay today — one of the best platforms to trade eBay gift cards in Nigeria. The rate is live, and the amount shown before you submit is the amount that lands in your bank account. Most people looking for "how much is $100 eBay gift card to naira" end up on platforms that quote one rate and pay another.

ApexPay eliminates it by giving you the best rates in the industry. eBay Gift Card $100 to Naira — Rates on ApexPay A $100 eBay gift card is worth ₦61,000–₦71,000 in naira on ApexPay as of 2026. Rates are set by denomination: $25–$49 pays ₦540–₦640 per $1, $50–$99 pays ₦590–₦690 per $1, and $100–$500 pays ₦610–₦710 per $1





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Apexpay Ebay Gift Card Trade In Best Rates Fifth Digit Code Verification Sale Verification Live Rate Binding Rate Savings Amazon Scratch Card Submit Get Paid Trade In Nigeria Ebay Gift Card Scratch Card

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