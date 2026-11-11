Jaji Wins APC Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Fresh Primary With 26,646 Votes

Aminu Sani Jaji won the court-ordered APC fresh primary for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency with 26,646 votes, defeating Hassan Dangaladima who got 713 votes, amid earlier protests over alleged bias in the committee's composition.

Aminu Sani Jaji has won the All Progressives Congress fresh primary election for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State. Jaji, the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, polled 26,646 votes to secure the party ticket.

The exercise was conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Jaji defeated his closest challenger, Hassan Dangaladima, who scored 713 votes. The third aspirant, Musa Zubairu, recorded no votes. The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the fresh primary, Kabiru Idris, announced the results at the collation centre in Kaura Namoda.

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Jaji Wins APC Primary with 26,646 Votes

Idris disclosed that the constituency has 42,266 registered party members. A total of 27,389 voters were accredited, while 27,359 votes were cast. Idris said, The total number of registered members in the constituency is 42,266, while 27,389 voters were accredited. The total votes cast during the exercise stood at 27,359.

According to the results, Jaji secured 14,264 votes in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and 12,382 votes in Birnin Magaji LGA. Dangaladima polled 465 votes in Kaura Namoda and 248 in Birnin Magaji, bringing his total to 713 votes. Idris declared, Having satisfied the requirements of the law, the APC Constitution and guidelines, I hereby declare Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the winner of the fresh primary election.

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The fresh primary followed a suit instituted by Dangaladima at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court nullified Jaji's earlier nomination and ordered the APC to conduct another primary election within two weeks. Following the directive, the party's national headquarters scheduled the rerun for November 11, 2026. Before the exercise, Dangaladima petitioned the APC National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee over the plan to conduct the fresh primary.

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He alleged that APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda unilaterally constituted the panel without recourse to the NWC or NEC. He claimed the nomination was never presented to, ratified or approved by the bodies as required by the party's constitution, and that aspirants, the Zamfara chapter and other stakeholders were not consulted. Dangaladima alleged that the committee's composition raised a real and reasonable apprehension of bias.

He said members of the committee were known loyalists, supporters or agents of a particular aspirant, Aminu Sani Jaji, placing them in a position of manifest conflict of interest. He further claimed that Jaji is not a registered member of the party, saying his name is not in the register of members for Birnin Magaji Ward submitted to INEC, as confirmed by a Certified True Copy obtained from INEC.

He said a formal demand was made to the party by letter dated 4th November, 2026 from Trinity Chambers (D.C. Enwelum, SAN), solicitors in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/- Hon. Hassan Umar v. Aminu Sani Jaji & 4 Ors.

He argued that by Section 77(5) of the Electoral Act 2026, only members whose names are in the register of members shall be eligible to vote and be voted for in party primaries, congresses and conventions. He said the aspirant is therefore ineligible to contest the court-ordered primary election. Dangaladima further argued that aspirants were deliberately kept in the dark by the APC national chairman on the composition of the election committee to achieve a pre-determined goal.

He said the membership of the committee was never published in advance, aspirants had no notice of its composition and no opportunity to object to members with conflicts of interest, and no screening or vetting mechanism was applied to secure impartiality and independence. He said the manner of the committee's constitution violates the rules of natural justice, the principle of internal democracy enshrined in the party's constitution, the party's guidelines for the conduct of primaries, and the Electoral Act, particularly the requirement of transparent, credible and INEC-monitored primaries.

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He urged the APC NEC to halt the fresh primary and order a new set of individuals to conduct it. Dangaladima cautioned that proceeding with the team constituted by the national chairman would damage the ruling party's electoral fortunes in the North West state in the forthcoming general elections.

Dangaladima Alleges Bias and Ineligibility, Urges NEC Action

He said, Unless urgently rescinded, the committee so constituted cannot conduct a free, fair, credible and acceptable primary; any outcome it produces will be a nullity in law, vulnerable to being set aside, and may expose the Party to the statutory sanction of exclusion of its candidate from the election altogether. He added that time is of the essence and any defective step taken under colour of the court order will compound contempt exposure, intra-party litigation and irreparable damage to the party's fortunes and reputation in Zamfara State.

The APC national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, dismissed the allegations as completely unfounded and not reflecting the established decision-making process of the APC. Speaking through his spokesman, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda said the NWC has always operated as a collective decision-making body, with members working together, deliberating on issues and taking decisions in the overall interest of the party.

Yilwatda said it is incorrect to suggest that the National Chairman takes unilateral decisions on matters concerning the activities and administration of the party, particularly on issues as important as the conduct of party primaries. He said the National Chairman does not operate in isolation and works in consultation and collaboration with other members of the NWC, with decisions taken collectively in accordance with the party's constitution, established procedures and internal mechanisms.

He said the suggestion that the National Chairman single-handedly constituted the committee without the knowledge or involvement of the NWC is misleading. He added that the party remains committed to respecting the rule of law, implementing court directives and ensuring that all party processes are conducted in a transparent, fair and credible manner. He said the APC is a democratic institution governed by rules and collective responsibility, not the personal preferences of any individual.

The fresh primary was conducted to determine the APC candidate for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency after the court nullified the earlier nomination. Jaji now holds the party's ticket for the constituency ahead of the forthcoming general elections.