APC Wukari Unveils 1000 Member Council For 2027 Electoral Victory

The APC in Wukari Local Government Area inaugurated a 1000-member campaign council to support President Tinubu and Governor Kefas in the 2027 elections.

Leaders and stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State have publicly committed to ensuring the victory of all party candidates in the 2027 general elections. This pledge was formally announced during the inauguration of a massive 1,000-member campaign council in Wukari. The new structure operates under the Wukari One Agenda 2027 initiative and is designed to mobilize robust grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Kefas, and other APC office seekers.

Wukari APC Campaign Council Structure

Wukari Local Council Chairman Hon. Bala Useni served as the central figure at the inauguration ceremony, taking on the roles of both coordinator and chairman for the Wukari Kefas/Tinubu Campaign Council. He revealed that the newly formed 1,000-member body is strategically organized with 100 representatives drawn from each of the 10 electoral wards within the local government area. This granular representation aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and effective mobilization across every community in the region. Dr Naomi Agbu, the Commissioner for Energy and Economic Development, was appointed as the secretary of this critical committee to support the chairman in administrative and organizational duties.

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Endorsed Candidates For Local And Federal Seats

During the event, stakeholders formally endorsed a unified list of candidates to represent the APC in upcoming contests. Senator David Jimkuta was confirmed as the sole candidate for the Taraba South Senatorial District. For the federal level, Hon. Ayuba Zaku was named as the representative for the Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency. At the state assembly level, the council endorsed Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikengyu and Hon. Josiah Yaro Angye as the exclusive candidates for Wukari I and Wukari II constituencies respectively. These endorsements signal a clear attempt by party leaders to prevent internal fragmentation and present a consolidated front against opposition parties in the electoral process.

Strategic Unity And Political Reconciliation

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman Hon. Bala Useni emphasized that political unity, strategic planning, and collective commitment are essential ingredients for achieving the desired electoral victory in Wukari. He urged political leaders to put aside personal interests, reconcile existing differences, and build bridges among party members to foster a cohesive campaign environment. Hon. Useni noted that the decisions taken ahead of 2027 would significantly shape the political future of the area, making it imperative for all stakeholders to work in harmony. This call for unity was echoed by various party officials who highlighted the necessity of resolving internal disputes to present a strong facade to the electorate.

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Justifications For Governor Kefas Second Term

In his keynote address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters Josiah Sabo Kente called for sustained support for President Tinubu and Governor Kefas, citing their respective development programs as key reasons for re-election. Kente commended the Tinubu administration's economic reforms, infrastructure development, and efforts to strengthen national institutions. He specifically highlighted the Kefas administration's interventions in education, healthcare, security, road infrastructure, and agriculture. Key achievements cited include the introduction of free and compulsory basic education, extensive road construction and rehabilitation projects, healthcare interventions, and tangible support for farmers in the region.

Youth And Women Mobilization Efforts

Taraba State APC Youth Leader Adi Shekarau Masaibi urged youths to participate responsibly in the political process and explicitly warned against being used as political thugs by opportunistic politicians. He appealed to aggrieved party members to put aside their differences and work together for the success of the APC in all electoral matters. Similarly, Mrs Lois Emmanuel called on women in Wukari to participate actively in the mobilization exercise and provide unwavering support for Governor Kefas' second-term bid. These appeals were designed to broaden the party's base and ensure high voter turnout among key demographic groups.

Confidence In Tinubu And Kefas Victory

The Director-General of the Taraba State Campaign Council, Danladi Baido, who was represented by Aminu Jika, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would secure victory in Taraba State. Baido described Governor Kefas as highly committed to the development of the state and appealed to residents to forgive his shortcomings and give him another opportunity to continue his service. Hon. Ayuba Zaku Dampar, responding on behalf of APC aspirants, thanked stakeholders for their support and urged them to extend the same commitment to all APC candidates in the 2027 elections. This collective endorsement underscores the party's strategic focus on consolidating power at both state and local levels.