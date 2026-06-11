APC-USA Urges Nigerians to Defend Democratic Values Despite Challenges

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC-USA) has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country’s democratic system despite prevailing economic and governance challenges. They emphasized that democracy remains the best path to national development and stability.

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress has urged Nigeria ns not to lose faith in the country’s democratic system despite prevailing economic and governance challenges, insisting that democracy remains the best path to national development and stability.

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, APC-USA described June 12 as a historic symbol of the sacrifices made by Nigerians in the struggle for democratic governance and called on citizens to continue defending the nation’s democratic values. The chapter’s Chairman, Prof. Tai Balofin, who signed the statement, said Nigeria’s democracy, though faced with challenges, remains worth protecting and strengthening.

According to him, June 12 serves as a reminder of the resilience, courage and determination of Nigerians who fought against military rule and laid the foundation for the democratic freedoms currently enjoyed in the country.

‘June 12 represents the resilience, courage and determination of Nigerians who fought for the entrenchment of democratic governance,’ Balofin said. He urged Nigerians to remain actively engaged in the democratic process by supporting institutions that promote accountability, transparency and good governance. The group also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion, describing him as one of the notable figures in Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement and commending his commitment to implementing reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

While acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting many Nigerians, APC-USA appealed for patience and support for ongoing government policies, arguing that meaningful reforms often require difficult decisions before yielding long-term benefits. The chapter expressed confidence that Tinubu’s administration would ultimately deliver positive outcomes through policies designed to stimulate economic growth, create opportunities and improve citizens’ welfare. It added that sustaining democracy requires collective responsibility and urged political leaders across party lines to place national interest above partisan considerations.

The group further called on the National Orientation Agency to deepen civic education and public enlightenment efforts, particularly among young people, to encourage greater participation in governance and increase awareness of government programmes targeted at youth development. June 12 is observed annually as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the country’s history.

The election, believed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, was annulled by the military government, triggering widespread protests and intensifying demands for democratic rule. The date was officially adopted as Democracy Day in 2018 in recognition of the significance of the June 12 struggle and the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists who fought for the restoration of civil rule.

Tinubu was among the prominent figures involved in the pro-democracy movement during the military era, and his administration has consistently highlighted June 12 as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and a reminder of the need to strengthen democratic institutions





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