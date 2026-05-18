APC UPDATES LIST OF SENATORIAL ASPIRANTS EXCLUDED FROM PRIMARY

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an updated list of senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in its senate primary elections, cutting across multiple states. Notable names excluded include former Bayelsa east Senator Ben Murry-Bruce, defected Senator Garba Mai Doki, and WISAT-educated Sen. Benjamin Agadaga.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an updated list of senatorial aspirants who are not cleared to participate in its senate primary elections . The revised list no longer contains the name of Ben Murray-Bruce, former senator representing Bayelsa east.

The ruling party earlier barred 47 aspirants from participating in the primaries ahead of the 2027 general election. The updated list now contains 44 names. Among those affected are Benson Agadaga, senator representing Bayelsa east; Banigo Ipalibo, senator representing Rivers west; and Usman Wowo, former senator representing the federal capital territory (FCT). Garba Mai Doki, senator representing Kebbi south, was listed as having defected from the APC.

Abdulkarim Kana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Donald Daunemigita from Bayelsa west voluntarily withdrew from the race. Other prominent aspirants on the updated list include Tamunobaabo Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Oyukaye Amachree from Rivers west senatorial district. The list cuts across Adamawa, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, FCT, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara states.

In a statement issued by Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary, the party urged stakeholders to ensure transparency and orderliness during the primaries





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Aspirants Primary Elections Transparency Orderliness Integrity

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