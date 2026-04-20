APC Unveils Strategic Roadmap and Timeline for 2027 General Election Primaries

The All Progressives Congress has released its official schedule for the 2027 primary elections, detailing deadlines for nominations, screening, and voting, while introducing fee concessions for marginalized groups.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has officially unveiled its comprehensive timetable and strategic roadmap for the upcoming 2027 general elections in Nigeria. This detailed schedule initiates a rigorous series of internal party procedures designed to culminate in the selection of candidates for various elective offices by May 2026.

Signed by the party National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, the document provides an exhaustive timeline covering the sale of nomination forms, the screening process for aspirants, publication of results, the appeal window, and the eventual conduct of primaries. According to the party leadership, this release adheres strictly to the legal framework established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2026, and the guidelines set forth by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The internal party activities are slated to commence on Monday, 20 April, with the official notice of election sent to state chapters and the start of the nomination form sales at the national secretariat. The deadline for the submission of these documents is set for Monday, 4 May. Following the submission phase, the party will transition into a structured screening period. Aspirants for legislative positions, including the State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, as well as those vying for governorship tickets, will undergo screening between 6 May and 8 May. Presidential hopefuls are scheduled for their screening on Saturday, 9 May. To ensure transparency, the APC has mandated the publication of all screening results on Monday, 11 May, which will be followed by a two-day window for aggrieved aspirants to file formal appeals. The primary election phase is highly condensed, starting with the presidential primaries scheduled for 15 May and 16 May. Legislative primaries follow in rapid succession, with the House of Representatives contest on 18 May, the Senate on 20 May, and the State House of Assembly on 21 and 22 May. The governorship primaries conclude the major contests on Saturday, 23 May. The party has also clarified the financial obligations for candidates, which have sparked significant public interest. Costs range from a combined fee of 6 million Naira for State Assembly aspirants to a substantial 100 million Naira total for presidential hopefuls. However, the APC has introduced specific concessions for marginalized groups, noting that women, youth, and persons with disabilities will only be required to pay the expression of interest fee and half of the standard nomination cost. This move is presented as an effort to foster inclusivity and strengthen internal democracy within the party as it prepares for the competitive 2027 electoral cycle





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