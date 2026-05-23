APC Unanimously Affirms Tinubu as Presidential Candidate

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Kaduna State on Saturday affirmed President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party's Presidential Candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections. The affirmation exercise conducted across all 255 political wards in the state witnessed a large turnout of party members and stakeholders who rallied behind President Tinubu's re-election bid. Governor Uba Sani personally monitored the exercise across parts of the state and acknowledged the strength and readiness of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Kaduna State affirmed President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party's Presidential Candidate . Governor Uba Sani commended party leaders, stakeholders, and members for the massive turnout and orderly conduct witnessed during the affirmation exercise.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and designated party officials. From the Southern Kaduna axis to the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts, APC faithful supported President Tinubu's re-election bid. The results will be collated and compiled by designated local government collation officers, with the final consolidated result expected to be formally presented by Governor Uba Sani to the APC Presidential Primary Committee in Abuja





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

All Progressives Congress Kaduna State Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Candidate Independent National Electoral Commission Independent National Electoral Commission Governor Uba Sani Presidential Primary Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Benue Governor Calls on APC Members to Vote for Tinubu in 2027 Presidential ElectionThe Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to turn out in large numbers to vote for President Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Read more »

Anambra APC Members Mobilise for Tinubu Direct Presidential Primary Election TodayThe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra has mobilised its members for the Direct Presidential primary election to elect President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday. The chairman, Senator Emma Anosike, assured a well-conducted election, saying it showed APC's readiness for the 2027 general elections. Meanwhile, the Abuja doctor revealed a unique way to cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects.

Read more »

Govs, Akume, others mobilise for Tinubu ahead APC presidential nominationThe Nation Newspaper Govs, Akume, others mobilise for Tinubu ahead APC presidential nomination

Read more »

APC fixes date for presidential primary result declaration as Tinubu, trader battle for ticketThe exercise will follow the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday, 23 May, and will be attended by key stakeholders, including party leaders, lawmakers, and INEC officials.

Read more »