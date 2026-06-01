APC Suspends Jigawa Rep, 6 Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a sitting member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Kamfani, alongside six other party members over alleged anti-party activities. The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Bashir Kundu, on Monday.

The Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has suspended a sitting member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Kamfani, alongside six other party members over alleged anti-party activities .

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Bashir Kundu, on Monday. The decision was formally conveyed in a letter signed by the party's State Chairman, Ahmed Garba MK. Copies of the letter were also sent to the party's North-West zonal office and the national headquarters in Abuja.

According to the party, the action was taken after it received complaints and reports detailing activities by the affected members considered detrimental to the APC's cohesion and public image. The allegations centre on incidents that reportedly occurred in Auyo Local Government Area on May 26. The party views these actions as capable of causing division within its ranks and bringing the APC into disrepute.

However, party officials have emphasised that the suspension is not punitive at this stage but a precautionary measure. The suspension will remain in force pending the outcome of an investigation by the party's disciplinary committee and the submission of its final report. The disciplinary process will determine any further action after the committee concludes its work. The members suspended alongside the lawmaker include Aisha Adamu Auyo, Yargabi Babannan Auyo, Musa Idris Zabarau, Ibrahim Ayama, Saje Hadiyau, and Sani Abdullahi Hadiyau.

The party has assured that the suspension is not a final decision and that it will be reviewed after the investigation is concluded. The APC has a history of suspending members over alleged anti-party activities, and this latest move is seen as a way to maintain party discipline and cohesion. The party has also assured that it will not tolerate any actions that can bring the party into disrepute and undermine its public image.

The APC has a strong presence in Jigawa State and has been working hard to maintain its position as the leading party in the state. The suspension of the members is seen as a way to maintain party discipline and ensure that the party remains united and strong.

The APC has also assured that it will continue to work hard to maintain its position as the leading party in Jigawa State and will not tolerate any actions that can undermine its public image and cohesion. The party has also assured that it will continue to work hard to maintain its position as the leading party in Jigawa State and will not tolerate any actions that can undermine its public image and cohesion.

The APC has a strong presence in Jigawa State and has been working hard to maintain its position as the leading party in the state





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APC Jigawa State House Of Representatives Anti-Party Activities Suspension

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