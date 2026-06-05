APC Stakeholders Urge President Tinubu to Uphold Noheem Adams's Primary Victory in Eti‑Osa I

A coalition of party leaders, traditional institutions and community groups in Lagos's Eti‑Osa Constituency I appealed to President Bola Tinubu and APC national leaders to respect the decisive primary win of incumbent lawmaker Noheem Adams, warning that any attempt to overturn the result could fracture the party and harm its electoral prospects.

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eti‑Osa Constituency I have publicly appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the party's national leadership to safeguard the result of the recent House of Assembly primary election.

The appeal, issued Thursday, came from a broad coalition that includes senior party officials, traditional rulers, youth and women groups, community organisations and ordinary residents. The coalition argues that the incumbent legislator, Hon. Noheem Adams, won the primary by a decisive margin and should be recognised as the APC candidate for the forthcoming general election.

At a press conference Alhaji Owolabi Yisa, the spokesperson for the group, urged Tinubu, the APC national chair and Lagos State APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi to intervene promptly to ensure that the primary outcome is honoured. According to the coalition's data, Adams secured 7,638 votes across the constituency, while his nearest rival, Saheed Bankole, obtained only 1,225 votes, giving the incumbent a winning margin of 6,413 votes.

The group stressed that the result reflected a clear expression of the grassroots will, describing the victory as 'an overwhelming endorsement by party members across Eti‑Osa Constituency I'. They highlighted Adams's long‑standing engagement with constituents, pointing to his youth‑empowerment projects, educational support programmes and consistent legislative representation as factors that cemented his popularity. The coalition warned that any attempt to overturn the primary results could fracture the party's internal cohesion and jeopardise its chances in the general election.

They recalled past episodes in which perceived interference in primary outcomes led to internal crises and electoral setbacks, arguing that ignoring the democratic decision of party members would weaken grassroots structures and demoralise supporters. The appeal follows a protest staged by Adams's supporters at the Eleganza Toll Gate, where demonstrators demanded that the party respect the primary's outcome.

Alhaji Surajudeen Abejamu, speaking at the rally, described the protest as a call to uphold the mandate given to Adams by party members, noting that the incumbent has served in the House since 2017 and has acted as a reliable liaison between the constituency and government agencies.

'When we have any problem, we signal him; he is there. There is nothing we face that does not bear his impact,' he declared. Another protester, Lukman Abiodun, reinforced the message, urging President Tinubu, the APC national chairman and Lagos Governor to recognise that Nojeem Adams is the people's choice and to prevent any maneuvre that would nullify the legitimate primary result.

The coalition's statement concluded by emphasizing that respecting the primary outcome is essential for preserving party unity, maintaining the confidence of the electorate and ensuring a credible electoral process in Lagos State. They appealed for immediate intervention from the highest levels of the APC hierarchy to prevent any back‑room deal that could strip Adams of his candidacy.

The group also signalled readiness to mobilise further peaceful actions if their concerns are ignored, underscoring their commitment to democratic norms within the party. The appeal underscores a broader tension within Nigerian political parties, where internal primaries often become contested battlegrounds, and highlights the importance of transparent, member‑driven selection processes for sustaining public trust in the electoral system





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All Progressives Congress Noheem Adams Bola Tinubu Eti‑Osa Primary Party Unity

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