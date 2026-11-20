The APC Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate has proposed a grassroots network targeting about 8.9 million sports enthusiasts to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has proposed mobilising about 8.9 million sports enthusiasts across Nigeria to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria and Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council's Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, disclosed this at a meeting with state commissioners responsible for youth and sports development in Abuja on Wednesday. Abdullahi said the initiative would target footballers, basketball players and other young sports enthusiasts in communities across the country, as well as eligible Nigerians in the diaspora.

Also read APC Leverages Sports Networks for Tinubu's 2027 Re-election Campaign

He projected that the mobilisation effort could deliver at least eight million votes for Tinubu in the presidential election. Young people, sportsmen and women, the footballers on the streets, the basketball players on the streets, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, as far as they have voting powers, are going to stand firmly and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eight million votes in the 2027 presidential election, he said.

APC Sports Mobilisation Framework And Grassroots Engagement

The proposed framework seeks to engage an average of 1,000 sports enthusiasts and stakeholders in each of the country's 8,809 electoral wards, potentially reaching about 8.9 million people. The initiative would leverage existing structures, including state sports commissions, sports associations, federations, clubs and community sporting centres, to expand grassroots political engagement. It also plans to involve former athletes, coaches, referees, sports administrators and sports legends in a coordinated mobilisation network.

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Other proposed activities include community sports competitions, talent discovery programmes and the creation of a digital database to identify participants, track their locations and sustain engagement across the country. The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Director of the Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate, Malam Shehu Dikko, said the initiative would use existing sports structures to promote grassroots development, identify emerging talents and engage communities.

Dikko spoke late Wednesday night while briefing journalists after a strategic meeting with Commissioners for Sports and Youth Development across the country. He stated that the plan was informed by the extensive grassroots reach of sports and its capacity to bring Nigerians together across ethnic, religious and political divides. The NSC chairman said the directorate was established to communicate the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the sports sector and encourage stakeholders to support the President's re-election bid.

NSC Chairman Details Tinubu Sports Administration Achievements

We are not just taking sports as a campaign. We are using our sporting structures to go down and tell the people what the President has done for sports, Dikko said. He disclosed that the mobilisation proposal had been submitted to the central APC Presidential Campaign Council, with implementation subject to approval. He said the present administration had introduced a deliberate framework for sports development, citing the restoration of the National Sports Commission as one of its major interventions.

Dikko noted that the decision to restore the commission was intended to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic intermediaries and ensure that professionals with the requisite knowledge and experience manage the country's sports industry. According to him, the funding for sports had increased by more than 600 per cent under the current administration compared with previous arrangements.

He said the President had introduced a funding arrangement under which allocations to the sports sector would be released immediately after the national budget was signed into law. Dikko stated that the policy was designed to address delays in releasing funds, which often disrupt sporting competitions and other programmes, particularly at state level. The Federal Government had initiated or awarded projects across the federation, including interventions in community sports facilities and major stadiums.

Government Sports Infrastructure Development Bond And Private Capital

Dikko disclosed that the government was also working on a sports infrastructure development bond to mobilise funds from the private capital market for the rehabilitation and development of sporting facilities nationwide. He said the proposed bond could raise up to $1 trillion, providing an alternative source of financing and reducing the sector's dependence on conventional government budgetary allocations.

Dikko further highlighted the expansion of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), saying the institute had established offices across the six geopolitical zones to improve coaching standards and provide professional training opportunities. He said efforts were also underway to secure collaborations with the world football governing body, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to ensure that qualifications issued by the institute gained wider international recognition.

Dikko disclosed that the administration had approved the establishment of six Centres of Excellence in selected universities in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education. He said the centres are expected to combine academic education with professional sports training, allowing talented young Nigerians to pursue their education while developing their sporting careers.

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National Sports Education Excellence Programme For Young Athletes

He said the initiative would be extended to the states through the establishment of one or two specialised sports schools in each state, with talent identification beginning at the local government and primary school levels. Making reference to the 16-year-old Nigerian athlete Rosemary, who recently won gold at the Youth Olympics, Dikko said the administration remained committed to rewarding outstanding young athletes while encouraging them to remain in school.

He disclosed that the athlete received $20,000 in recognition of her achievement and subsequently returned to school to continue her education alongside her classmates. Dikko said the government was also developing a National Sports and Education Excellence Programme to ensure that promising athletes were not compelled to abandon their education in pursuit of sporting careers.

He recalled that the administration had introduced the invited junior athletes initiative at the National Sports Festival, through which outstanding young talents from across the country were identified, trained and supported to participate in the competition. Dikko said some beneficiaries had secured scholarships to study and train abroad, while others had progressed to represent Nigeria in international competitions.

He added that the directorate would work through existing sports associations, federations and institutions at national, state, local government and ward levels to mobilise support for Tinubu and other APC candidates. Dikko said each local government would have a director of sports, while former athletes, sports legends, coaches and other prominent figures in the industry would be incorporated into the mobilisation network under the proposed structure.

At ward level, at least five coordinators would be appointed to identify sports enthusiasts, organise activities and develop a database of potential supporters. He also disclosed plans by the directorate to organise community sporting competitions as part of the mobilisation drive. Also speaking, the Chairman of the Progressive Youth and Sport Commissioners Forum and Jigawa State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Hon. Sagir Musa Ahmed, pledged the forum's support for the initiative and Tinubu's re-election bid.

Ahmed described sports as a platform for engaging young people, connecting communities and strengthening grassroots participation. He said the commissioners would draw on their relationships with sports clubs, community organisations, youth councils and amateur academies to support the mobilisation drive. According to him, the forum would work to establish operational desks in participating states and organise community tournaments, novelty matches and youth town hall meetings. The proposed activities would also involve grassroots athletes, coaches, sports councils and youth leaders.

The commissioners further stressed the need to raise awareness of government interventions in sports infrastructure, youth employment and social investment as part of efforts to strengthen public engagement. The meeting brought together stakeholders in sports and youth development to discuss using Nigeria's sporting networks for grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.