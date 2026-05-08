APC Spokesperson Defends Tinubu's Economic Policies, Urges Patience for Results

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, has defended President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, stating that the administration is on the right track despite current challenges. Morka emphasized the importance of macroeconomic stability and urged Nigerians to be patient as the government works to improve living standards.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Felix Morka , on Friday revealed that President Bola Tinubu 's primary challenge is time to deliver on his promise to improve the lives of Nigeria ns.

Morka made the remark while noting that Tinubu's administration is working on improving the micro and macro-economic situation in Nigeria. In an interview on TVC News' This Morning with Uncle Yori, Morka said: Those who are investing in Nigeria are sure that the money they are bringing in, the value is able to hold; and all of the fluctuations we witnessed for some time now is stable. That is how you build macro-economic stability and growth.

It's only when macro-economics is good and healthy that you are actually able to affect macro-economic conditions, it's the macro that creates and eases the micro-economic conditions that make life better for people. So when people say that garri is still expensive, that is true in some cases and sometimes exaggerated.

The fact of the matter is that you must focus on the macro in order to get that micro, that bread and butter issues that people worry about and which affects their daily lives to get better. It's not magic, it's a process and economics is a science and law which must be followed.

My point is that this President is doing the right things and the only issue he is struggling with right now is time between gestation and delivery but the delivery we are seeing already and it will get better with time. Some of us are very dogged in our support of this President and he must be given time because he has started a good work.

Morka further emphasized that the government's economic policies are designed to stabilize the economy in the long term, even if immediate results are not always visible. He argued that the fluctuations in the value of the naira and the cost of essential commodities like garri are temporary challenges that will be addressed as the macroeconomic environment improves. He also highlighted the importance of investor confidence, noting that foreign and domestic investors are increasingly optimistic about Nigeria's economic future.

The APC spokesperson acknowledged that while some Nigerians may still be feeling the pinch of economic hardship, the administration is committed to implementing policies that will lead to sustainable growth and improved living standards. He urged citizens to be patient and trust in the process, as the benefits of the government's economic reforms will become more apparent over time





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