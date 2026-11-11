APC Spokesperson Alwan Hassan Claims Nigeria 112 Emergency Number Works After Live TV Test Failure

Alwan Hassan defends the functionality of Nigeria's new 112 emergency number after it failed to connect during a live Channels Television broadcast on November 11, 2026.

On Tuesday night, November 11, 2026, a live television demonstration of Nigeria's national emergency number resulted in a public dispute between a presidential campaign spokesperson and a prominent news anchor. The incident occurred during an episode of Politics Today on Channels Television, where Seun Okinbaloye challenged Alwan Hassan to prove the operational status of the newly promoted 112 system. Hassan, serving as a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, insisted that the number was fully functional and capable of routing calls to local emergency response centers.

Live Broadcast Challenge Fails To Connect

Hassan urged Okinbaloye to dial 112 and activate speaker mode on his phone, boasting that the service could handle requests for health assistance, security support, or other distress situations. He compared the new Nigerian system to the American 911 service, claiming that most citizens were unaware of this specific emergency line. Hassan explained that the federal government intended to implement a dashboard allowing operators to identify caller locations without requiring verbal address confirmation. Despite these assurances, Okinbaloye attempted to dial the number multiple times during the live segment, yet every attempt failed to establish a connection.

Also read Nigeria's Emergency Number 112 Fails Live Television Test

Spokesperson Blames Network Glitch At Station

When the call did not go through, Hassan maintained that the line was operational and predicted that it would eventually ring and be answered by an operator. He suggested that the failure might be attributed to a network problem at the television station rather than an issue with the emergency service itself. Okinbaloye countered this explanation by noting that he had successfully dialed other numbers from the same location, questioning why the emergency line specifically remained inaccessible. The anchor pressed Hassan on whether the failed test would lead viewers to believe he was providing false information about the APC administration's achievements.

Public Verification And Viewer Reports

Hassan denied making false claims and reiterated his belief that a technical glitch at the studio was responsible for the disconnect. Towards the end of the heated exchange, Okinbaloye invited viewers to test the number themselves and report their results via messages on X. Following the broadcast, the anchor received numerous reports from viewers confirming that the 112 number was not working in their respective areas. This widespread feedback added pressure to the claim that the system was ready for immediate public use across the country.

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Lagos State Center Confirms Service Functionality

Despite the live failure and viewer reports, subsequent testing revealed that the emergency number was indeed active in certain regions. When TheCable newspaper dialed 112 later in the day, the call connected successfully to the Lagos state emergency centre. A female voice at the center answered the call, asking how she could provide help, which confirmed that the infrastructure exists and functions in some parts of Nigeria. This discrepancy highlights potential inconsistencies in the rollout or connectivity of the emergency service across different states.

Implications For Government Credibility

The incident underscores the challenges facing the All Progressives Congress in demonstrating the tangible benefits of its policies to the general public. While Hassan argued that the system represents a significant advancement in national security and health response, the live failure damaged the perceived reliability of the announcement. The contrast between the initial rejection of the call and the successful connection in Lagos raises questions about the uniformity of the emergency response network. Citizens remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the 112 number until consistent performance is verified nationwide.