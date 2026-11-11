APC Spokesperson Alwan Hassan Caught Out as Nigeria 112 Emergency Call Fails on Air

APC spokesperson Alwan Hassan defended Nigeria's 112 emergency number after a live test failed, blaming network issues and citing a planned dashboard.

APC spokesperson Alwan Hassan faced an awkward moment on live television on Tuesday night, November 11, 2026, when an attempt to show that Nigeria's 112 emergency number was working failed to connect. The demonstration took place during a political programme on a national television station, where the presenter agreed to test the service on air.

Hassan, who serves as a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, asked the presenter to dial 112 on his phone and put the call on speaker. He argued that many Nigerians were unaware the emergency service existed and compared it with the 911 system used in the United States. The call did not go through.

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Why the 112 Emergency Call Failed on Air

The presenter said the number was not working and noted that other calls placed from the same location were connecting normally. Viewers also sent messages saying they could not reach 112, which the presenter said pointed to a problem with the emergency service itself rather than general network connectivity.

Hassan initially suggested the problem could be a network issue at the station. He said he had dialed the number several times himself and that it had worked on earlier occasions, but he also failed to get through during the broadcast.

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Hassan explained how the system is meant to function. Calls to 112 are supposed to reach emergency communication centres in each state or location, where operators determine the nature of the emergency. Medical cases would be referred to ambulance services, while security incidents would be passed to the nearest police station.

Government Response and Stakeholder Positions on the Test

Hassan said the Federal Government is developing a dashboard that would allow emergency centres to identify a caller's location without relying on the caller to state an address. He said the Abuja centre was ready, but President Bola Tinubu had directed that it not be launched until centres across the country were aligned, a process Hassan expected to be completed by March next year.

When the presenter suggested the emergency number was one of the administration's promises that had not yet been fully delivered, Hassan responded that the government would fulfil its promises with time. He asked citizens for more patience while the reforms are completed.

On the wider economy, Hassan rejected claims that Nigerians were struggling with hunger. He said he understood the situation because he lived in Nigeria and argued that falling food prices in some markets showed the government's policies were beginning to work. He said farmers were complaining about lower prices because food supplies in the market had increased.

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Hassan also admitted that Nigeria is currently unable to produce enough food to meet its domestic needs. He described the decision to import food commodities as a temporary measure to cover shortages while the government works on improving local production.

What the Failed Test Means for Citizens and Next Steps

For residents, the incident highlights the gap between the emergency number's promised role and its performance during the test. Hassan said the system would handle medical, security, and other distress calls once emergency centres are fully aligned, and the Abuja centre remains on standby until that happens.

The presenter invited viewers to test the number themselves and report their results, and the station later received numerous reports from viewers confirming that 112 was not working in their areas. Hassan has maintained that a technical glitch at the studio caused the disconnect, and the timeline for the dashboard depends on the alignment of centres that he expects by March next year.