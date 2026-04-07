APC South East Rebukes Deputy National Chairman, Accuses Him of Divisive Rhetoric

The APC South East zone has strongly criticized the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ben Nwoye, for his recent comments on Arise TV, accusing him of exceeding his constitutional authority and engaging in divisive rhetoric. The zonal leadership expressed gratitude to the APC governors in the region while emphasizing the advisory nature of the Deputy National Chairman's role. The statement also addressed specific comments made by Nwoye and reaffirmed the zone's commitment to party discipline and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) South East zone has issued a strongly worded right of reply, accusing its Deputy National Chairman (South), Ben Nwoye , of overstepping his constitutional bounds and engaging in divisive rhetoric during a recent appearance on Arise TV’s “News Night” programme.

This response, detailed in a statement released and signed on Tuesday, April 6, 2026, by Chief Arinze Dozie Ikedife, Zonal Organising Secretary, and Hon Henry Onwughalonye, Zonal Publicity Secretary, strongly refutes Mr. Nwoye's comments. The zonal chapter unequivocally stated that his remarks were unethical, ill-advised, and primarily fueled by personal grievances rather than genuine concern for the unity of the party. The zonal leadership took the opportunity to express its appreciation to the three APC governors in the region: Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (who also serves as the party's leader in the southeast), Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State. The statement acknowledged their invaluable support throughout the recently concluded Local, State, and Zonal Congresses, as well as the National Convention, highlighting their crucial role in the party's cohesion and progress within the South East. A central point of contention raised in the statement revolves around the constitutional role of the Deputy National Chairman (South). The statement meticulously points out that the APC constitution clearly defines this position as advisory only, devoid of any supervisory authority over zonal activities. It clarifies that the official constitutionally empowered to oversee the South East zone is the National Vice-Chairman (South East), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu. This emphasis on the constitutional framework underscores the zonal chapter's perspective on the appropriate channels for communication and oversight within the party. The statement further dissects specific comments made by Mr. Nwoye, particularly his remarks about collaborating with “founding fathers” to seize control of the party from “one man.” The zonal chapter dismissed these comments as ludicrous, especially considering the party already boasts two elected governors (Uzodimma and Nwifuru) on its platform, along with a significant number of federal and state legislators, even before the inclusion of Governor Peter Mbah. The statement goes on to clarify that two individuals named by Mr. Nwoye, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mr. Paul Chukwuma, have actively supported the party and maintained close collaboration with the zonal leadership, effectively contradicting Nwoye's insinuations. The leadership of the APC South East zone openly characterized Mr. Nwoye’s public criticism as “driven more by personal dissatisfaction” and advised him to address any issues within his home state of Enugu, rather than speaking for the entire South East zone without consulting the established zonal working committee, which includes a constitutionally elected Zonal Publicity Secretary. The APC South East leadership warned that such actions violate the party’s constitution and “will not be tolerated henceforth.” They reaffirmed their commitment to discipline within the party, stating that the zone “shall not tolerate any form of indiscipline.” Highlighting its achievements, the statement noted that under the strategic guidance of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the South East APC has recorded “remarkable progress” in consolidating the party across wards and local governments through inclusive stakeholder engagement. The statement concluded with a call for genuine party members to shun divisive rhetoric and redirect their efforts toward the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, while working towards his re-election in 2027. This call for unity and focus highlights the importance of collective effort in achieving the party's goals and objectives





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APC South East Ben Nwoye Divisive Rhetoric Party Unity Hope Uzodimma

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