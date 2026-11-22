APC South East leaders declare full support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election. Governor Hope Uzodinma leads the charge against AI-generated disinformation campaigns.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South East geopolitical zone have officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. The decision was announced during a zonal meeting that concluded on Saturday, signaling unified political alignment within the region. This endorsement comes amidst efforts to consolidate party strength and counter disruptive narratives emerging from within the political sphere.

APC Leaders Denounce AI Fabricated Rumors

The All Progressives Congress South East executives issued a formal communiqué to address the circulation of AI-generated images and fabricated statements targeting Hope Uzodinma. The document, signed by Deputy National Chairman for the South Dr Benjamin Nwoye, National Treasurer Chief Uguru Ofoke, and National Welfare Officer Hon Donatus Nwankpa, categorically labels such content as malicious fake news. Party leaders stated that these digital mischief campaigns are designed to discredit the hard-earned political progress of the APC in the region.

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The zonal leadership emphasized that the recent attacks on Hope Uzodinma were mischievously aimed at undermining his credibility as the Leader of the APC in the South East Zone. By character assassination and coordinated misinformation, opponents sought to create artificial tension and sow seeds of distrust among party members. The executives view these reckless publications as direct attempts to distract the party from its core mandate of delivering good governance.

Uzodinma's Critical Role in Party Mobilization

The communiqué highlighted the substantial contributions of Hope Uzodinma in stabilizing the party across the entire South East region. His Excellency has provided significant financial contributions, logistical facilitation, and strategic guidance to APC structures in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. This support has been particularly vital during critical party activities, including the recent Anambra Presidential Campaign Rally.

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Party stalwarts acknowledged that Governor Uzodinma serves as a major source of encouragement for APC structures throughout the zone. His leadership is credited with maintaining harmony and consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The executives expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to continue actualizing the party's re-election bid in 2027 through sustained mobilization of members and supporters.

Concrete Consequences for Political Stability

The All Progressives Congress leadership placed on record that the fabricated materials are ill-conceived and deliberately orchestrated to sow discord. The authors of these materials intend to create a false impression of friction between Hope Uzodinma and the Federal Government. Such actions are deemed reprehensible given the clear and consistent record of unwavering support the Governor continues to give to the All Progressives Congress.

The South East Zonal Executives reiterated that no information or insinuations in the fake news emanated from Hope Uzodinma or his authorized representatives. These materials are manufactured by faceless individuals whose sole intention is to mislead the public and manufacture political tension where none exists. The party remains fully committed to countering these narratives to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda across the South East geopolitical zone.