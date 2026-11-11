The All Progressives Congress unveiled a 35‑point 2027-2031 agenda, pledging military, police, and educational reforms to improve security and enrolment rates in Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announced its Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0, a 35‑point pledge for the 2027-2031 period that anchors security, education, healthcare and economic growth on four key pillars.

The manifesto outlines a single‑handed strategy to recruit 28,000 additional military personnel, deploy 50,000 new police officers, train two million young Nigerians and expand health insurance coverage to 40 per cent of the population while providing 200,000 homes. It presents a clear blueprint for a second presidency under Bola Tinubu, highlighting the party's confidence in its own agenda for a second term.

Mega‑security commitments for national resilience

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The APC plans to recruit and train 28,000 additional military personnel, a move that the party says will be permanently staffed and equipped. Four new Army divisions, in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, are among the additions that the manifesto says will be fully operational, with public reports on their deployment. The party also promises a nationwide counter‑terrorism capability that extends to all of Nigeria's geopolitical zones, complementing the creation of a specialized security unit in schools, markets, places of worship and major transport corridors.

For police reforms, the APC vows to deploy 50,000 newly recruited officers and drive the police‑to‑citizen ratio to one officer for every 400 people. Digital police records, body cameras and emergency dispatch systems will form part of a rapid‑response framework that also relies on geographic mapping and forensic infrastructure. The party says national, state and local legislative bodies will be tasked with creating a legal framework for community policing that reinforces citizen rights while maintaining national standards.

Border security will be upgraded to include electronic surveillance coverage of all 190 mapped border areas, together with e‑Gates and passenger‑data systems. Forest Guards, Agro‑Rangers and Mining Marshals are to be placed across the country to protect natural resources. The APC further calls for increased local production of ammunition, protective equipment, armoured vehicles and tactical drones, alongside a salary‑increase program that will also improve housing, healthcare and pension packages for security personnel.

Education reforms to halve out‑of‑school children

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The APC's education policy sets a bold target of reducing out‑of‑school children by half, 2027-2031. It plans to scale the HOPE‑EDU programme nationwide and extend the AGILE programme beyond its current 18 states. The manifesto calls for pathways that allow teenage mothers to return to school and for a mass recruitment of an additional 20,000 teachers, with a focus on female educators and rural communities. The party ensures improved school safety, robust water and sanitation facilities, and the introduction of an annual education dashboard tracking enrolment, dropout and completion rates.

Magnitude in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and digital skills is a pillar of the manifesto. By expanding NELFUND, the National Smart Learning Initiative, the Student Venture Capital Grant and Diaspora BRIDGE, the APC also aims to strengthen links between educational institutions and employers.

Health coverage and infrastructure growth plan

To bring healthcare closer to Nigerians, the APC seeks to raise the proportion of functional primary care centres from 53 per cent to 90 per cent by 2031. The party also pledges to expand health insurance coverage to 40 per cent of the population, lowering out‑of‑pocket costs from 71 per cent to below 50 per cent of total health expenditure.

The manifesto sets a vision to extend quarterly financing under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to 17,600 facilities, an expansion that will enable all primary health centres to receive adequate and timely funding. The APC claims that these measures will create a more resilient national health system capable of meeting both routine and emergency needs.

By gathering evidence from the latest data-and grappling with Ghanaian comparative studies that show the effectiveness of centralised surveillance- the APC has positioned its Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 as a comprehensive response to Nigeria's most pressing social and security challenges. The party says that solid commitments in these four pillars will enable political accountability, transparent governance and an inclusive, productive future for all Nigerians.