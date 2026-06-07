APC Senior Leader Insists Defections Won't Undermine Party Ahead of Osun Governorship Vote

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a senior APC figure in Osun, dismissed recent member defections as inconsequential, praised the party's deep grassroots network, and highlighted the strong appeal of gubernatorial candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the election approaches on 15 August 2026.

In a press briefing held in Osogbo on Sunday, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a senior figure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, addressed concerns that recent defections of a few party members might undermine the party's prospects ahead of the governorship election scheduled for 15 August 2026.

Oyintiloye, who previously served as a lawmaker, dismissed the departures as a routine feature of Nigeria's political landscape, especially during intensive campaign periods. He stressed that the loss of a handful of individuals does not threaten the party's structural integrity, its popularity among voters, or its capacity to mount a successful electoral campaign. According to him, the APC's organisational network in Osun is extensive, covering every local government area, ward, polling unit, and community.

The party, he argued, is "larger than any single person or faction" and rests on a foundation that has survived for decades. Its resilience, he said, stems from a loyal membership base and a continuously expanding support structure that is rooted in the people rather than in individual leaders.

"Those who claim the APC is weakened by a few defections are out of touch with the realities on the ground," Oyintiloye asserted. "The strength of our movement resides in the electorate, and the electorate remains firmly aligned with us. " The former lawmaker also highlighted the emergence of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, as the APC's gubernatorial candidate, describing it as a catalyst that has revitalised party morale and generated fresh enthusiasm among voters.

He portrayed Oyebamiji as a figure of broad acceptability, noting his reputation for competence, humility, accessibility, and extensive experience in public service. Oyintiloye claimed that the "AMBO movement" has penetrated every community across Osun, bridging political, religious, generational, and professional divides. He contended that no other contender enjoys a comparable level of goodwill, credibility, or political momentum, and that the electorate has identified with the candidate's vision for the state's future.

The APC stalwart further emphasized that the party remains focused and undistracted by recent defections, pointing to ongoing internal consultations, stakeholder engagements, reconciliation processes, and grassroots mobilisation as evidence of solid internal cohesion. He called on party leaders, elected officials, and rank‑and‑file members to sustain unity, deepen engagement with the electorate, and intensify mobilisation efforts at the community level.

"This is not a time for distractions or pessimism," he warned. "It is a time for greater unity, deeper engagement with the people, and stronger mobilisation across our communities. Our structures are intact, our supporters are energised, and our candidate enjoys overwhelming acceptance.

" Oyintiloye closed by reaffirming the party's confidence and preparedness to secure victory on 15 August 2026, describing the APC as the "party to beat" in Osun State. He urged the party faithful to remain steadfast, to address any lingering grievances that might prompt further defections, and to recognise that every member has a crucial role in the collective effort to reclaim the state's leadership and usher in a new era of responsible, people‑oriented governance





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All Progressives Congress Osun State Politics Governorship Election 2026 Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji Party Defections

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