APC Senatorial Primaries Results and Key Victories Across Nigeria

A detailed report on the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary elections across multiple Nigerian states, highlighting the winners, vote counts, and calls for party unity.

The All Progressives Congress has concluded a series of intense senatorial primary elections across several states in Nigeria, leaving many aspirants in a state of nervous anticipation as they await final ratification and review by the National Working Committee.

In Abia State, the results showcased a mixture of established power and new victories. Senator Orji Kalu successfully secured his renomination for the Abia North seat, comfortably defeating his opponent Philip Nto by a significant margin.

Meanwhile, in Abia Central, Emeka Atuma emerged victorious with a total of 36,605 votes, successfully overcoming challengers Sam Onuigbo, who scored 11,451 votes, and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, who garnered 5,833 votes. The Abia South ticket was claimed by Erondu Uchenna Erondu, the lawmaker representing Obingwa West State Constituency, who secured 2,629 votes to take the lead. Shifting to Osun State, a notable upset occurred in the Osun Central district where the legal luminary Kunle Adegoke emerged triumphant.

Adegoke secured a commanding 26,655 votes, decisively defeating the incumbent Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, who polled 13,138 votes. Other candidates in that race, including Yomi Ogunwale with 2,925 votes, Akintunde Adegboye with 342 votes, and Olu Fakeye with only 62 votes, trailed far behind in the final count. In Rivers State, the political landscape was dominated by the Rainbow Coalition, a powerful caucus loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, who successfully swept the senatorial tickets.

The momentum of victory continued in Adamawa State, where Governor Ahmadu Fintiri claimed the Adamawa North ticket through a landslide victory. According to the Returning Officer, Wilfred William, the election spanned five local government areas, including Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South. Fintiri amassed an impressive 160,579 votes, dwarfing his competitors Abdulrahaman Kwacham, who got 6,958 votes, and Hamisu Medugu, who scored 6,977 votes.

Other contenders like Senator Grace Bent, who polled 15,238 votes, former Deputy Governor Martins Babale with 11,565 votes, Charles Luri Bala with 12,977 votes, and Ahmed Abubakar with 10,220 votes also failed to bridge the gap. In Ogun Central, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu recorded a massive win against Senator Gbenga Obadara and other prominent aspirants. Other candidates cleared for the Ogun Central contest included Otunba Muraina Olatunji Banjoko, Dr. Emmanuel Olusola Soyoola, Hon.

Adebola Sofola, and former governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun. A surprising turn of events took place in Kwara South, where the incumbent Deputy Senate Leader Oyelola Ashiru lost his ticket to Dr Muheebah Dankaka, who is now poised to replace him. The primary results also revealed strong mandates in the south-south region. In Bayelsa West, Chief Fidelis Agbiki emerged as the party candidate after polling 71,135 votes, leaving Henry Asamowei Ayamasowei in a distant second place with 3,949 votes.

Other aspirants such as Hon. Donald Daunemigha with 1,949 votes, Hon. Edi Julius with 885 votes, and Chief Etete Timadi Bekeso with 463 votes were far behind. Similarly, in Ondo South, the National Vice Chairman for the South-West, Isaacs Kekemeke, demonstrated a dominant performance by securing 35,835 votes, far outpacing his closest rival, Akinfolarin Mayowa Samuel, who earned 6,435 votes, and Morayo Lebi, who took third place with 1,845 votes.

In Cross River North, Senator Agom Jarigbe successfully retained his ticket for another term. The process in Delta State received particular praise from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who described the primaries as the most well-organized in the history of the party within that state. Keyamo congratulated winners such as Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Ede Dafinone, and Senator Joel-Onowapo, emphasizing that the high turnout of organic voters proved the legitimacy of the process.

He called for a period of healing and reconciliation, urging defeated aspirants to embrace the victors to ensure party unity and a collective victory in the upcoming general elections. The overall atmosphere across these states reflects a party in transition, balancing the interests of loyalists and the desires of the voting membership as they prepare for the national stage





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